Attorney General’s Office, DCI to Review Officer Involved Shooting in Sioux Falls

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, July 14, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE.S.D.  – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that the Division of Criminal investigation (DCI), at the request of the Sioux Falls Police Department, is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred early Friday, July 14, 2023, near the intersection of Russell Street and Duluth Avenue.

One person was injured. They were treated, released, and then arrested. The officer was not injured.

Attorney General Jackley said DCI is working with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation. Attorney General Jackley said the Sioux Falls Police Department is cooperating in the investigation.

The DCI will process the crime scene, conduct a forensic examination of all collected evidence, interview officers and witnesses, and will review all officer-worn body cameras and video cameras from the area.  

After the investigation is complete, the DCI will issue a case report and shooting summation to be reviewed by the Attorney General and the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney for a final determination on the officer’s action. The release of the summary is anticipated within 30 days.

