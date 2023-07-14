MDC invites the public to a frog gigging event in Sweet Springs Aug. 4

Body

SWEET SPRINGS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to a frog gigging clinic at Blind Pony Hatchery Conservation Area Aug. 4. This event will run from 8-11 p.m. and is for youth ages 6-15.

Participants of this event will taste cooked frog legs, learn about “frogging”, and then try the activity for themselves. All necessary gigging materials will be provided, but participants are asked to bring their own flashlights and bug spray.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4WX. Please be sure to register the attending youth rather than the guardian that will be bringing the child to the event. For questions about this event, please call Conservation Agent Chase Wright at (660) 641-3345.

Blind Pony Hatchery Conservation Area is located at 16285 Blind Pony Hatchery Drive. To find the area from Sweet Springs, take Highway 127 north 1 mile, then Route ZZ east 5.7 miles to the area.