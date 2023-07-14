The Simpsons’ store is part of a business renaissance that’s occurring in the small Wisconsin village of Brooklyn, which has just 1,521 people.

Since 2020, the bar and music venue Main Street Music and More opened, along with the Cantering Cafe, which sells Starbucks coffee and other breakfast foods. Art Bohemian opened and the Anchor Club, a bar offering lunch and dinner specials, recently came under new ownership and became the Anchor Club II.

To renovate both Brooklyn Barn and Farm 24, the Simpson family received $20,000 in Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. grants. The Cantering Cafe and Art Bohemian also each received $10,000, according to WEDC.

“The village itself is very clearly growing,” said owner of the Cantering Cafe, Hilari Cowan, who has lived in the village for about five years. “There’s lots of fresh energy and lots of support from those who have lived here.”

[Adapted from: Country music and small shops are helping Brooklyn, Wisconsin undergo a transformation . July 8, 2023, Wisconsin State Journal]