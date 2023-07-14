Submit Release
AZ Eduprize Education LLC, Announces the Purchase of Eduprize Schools

AZ Eduprize Education LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rosemawr Management LLC, announced the purchase of Eduprize Schools LLC

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AZ Eduprize Education LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rosemawr Management LLC, announced the purchase of Eduprize Schools LLC on June 30, 2023. The Arizona State Board of Charter Schools approved the change in charter on May 8, 2023.

Eduprize Schools was founded by Dr. Lynn Robershotte and was the first charter school to open in Arizona in 1995. Under the leadership of Dr. Robershotte, Eduprize has received numerous awards and distinctions including being the first school to receive an “A+” designation from the Arizona Educational Foundation. It currently serves over 3,200 students at its Gilbert and Queen Creek campuses.

Rosemawr Management was established in 2008 as an investment management firm dedicated to investing in the US municipal and not-for-profit sectors. Rosemawr is focused on providing capital to mission-driven organizations that provide substantial social benefits to the communities they serve and, particularly, to charter schools. Rosemawr Management is one of the largest providers of charter school facility financing in the US.

Dr. Robershotte will continue to lead the operations of Eduprize and will help in selecting new executive leadership as well as assist in the transition process to ensure stability in academic excellence, student achievement, student experience, as well as preserving her legacy. “The union of Rosemawr’s broad industry knowledge and resources, with Eduprize’s exceptional educational quality, will enable my and the other founders’ educational vision to continue in perpetuity,” stated Dr. Robershotte.

Rosemawr anticipates that there will be no perceptible change to the staff, teachers, or student body of Eduprize. “We are committed to building on Dr. Robershotte’s extraordinary achievements and continuing to provide Eduprize students with an exceptional academic experience,” stated a representative from Rosemawr Management.

For more information, visit www.eduprizeschools.net and www.rosemawr.com.

info@rosemawr.com
Rosemawr Management LLC
+1 2122869474
Distribution channels: Education


