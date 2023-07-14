SUYA SLICE, LLC, RECALLS READY-TO-EAT BEEF PRODUCTS PRODUCED WITHOUT BENEFIT OF INSPECTION

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2023 – Suya Slice, LLC, a Memphis, Tenn. establishment, is recalling approximately 445 pounds of ready-to-eat beef products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.







The ready-to-eat beef jerky and marinated skewered beef products were produced between Oct. 16, 2021, and May 20, 2023. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:





1.5-oz. plastic resealable bag packages of beef jerky containing “Suya Slice Kilishi Beef Jerky” on the label.



5-oz. plastic resealable bag packages of marinated skewered beef containing “Suya Slice Suya” on the label.

The products subject to recall do not bear the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped directly to customers via online sales and to retail locations nationwide.



The problem was discovered when FSIS followed up on a referral from the Illinois Department of Agriculture and observed beef products that did not have the USDA mark of inspection at a retail location. Upon further investigation, FSIS determined that the products were not produced in an FSIS-inspected establishment.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries, refrigerators, or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.







Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Noheem Oni, Manager, Suya Slice, LLC, at 662-812-7845 or suyaslice@gmail.com.







Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.



