Celebrate National Waterpark Day on July 28 with Kalahari Resorts
Home to America's Largest Indoor Waterparks and Winner of the "Country’s Best Indoor Water Park for 2023" AwardUNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- July 28 marks the seventh annual National Waterpark Day and Kalahari Resorts & Conventions is celebrating with a day full of family-friendly activities at its indoor and outdoor waterparks . Kalahari Resorts, home to America’s largest indoor waterparks, founded National Waterpark Day on July 28, 2017, to celebrate the unique attractions waterparks offer—especially during the height of summer.
With so many options to choose from, waterparks can be more than just a stop on a vacation. A waterpark resort can be your destination. In the United States, nearly every state has a waterpark. Impressively, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, home to the first Kalahari Resort and its company headquarters, is the Waterpark Capital of the World.
Those planning to visit a Kalahari Resort on National Waterpark Day will enjoy a full day of festivities. The celebration will include on-site DJs spinning new and classic summer tunes, National Waterpark Day-themed cocktails, exciting giveaways, and family poolside activities.
Named the "Best Indoor Water Park for 2023" by USA Today's 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, Kalahari Resorts has four convenient locations just a short road trip or flight away in Wisconsin Dells, WI; the Pocono Mountains, PA; Round Rock, TX; and Sandusky, OH. From gravity-defying waterslides and state-of-the-art surfing simulators to relaxing lazy rivers, massive wave pools, and more, Kalahari has something for everyone, from the young to the young at heart.
