Minister Agio Pereira Holds First Meeting with United Nations Coordinator

Thu. 13 of July of 2023, 18:48h

On July 13th, 2023, Agio Pereira, the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, met with the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Timor-Leste, Funmi Balogun, and her team, including former Vice Minister of Finance, Sara Lobo Brites, to discuss cooperation with the United Nations in line with the government's priorities.

In this first meeting with the United Nations Coordinator since the inauguration of the IX Constitutional Government, Minister Agio Pereira presented the overall guidelines of the Government's Program and the priorities for the mandate.

The Minister emphasized institutional strengthening, investment in education and decentralization, job creation, tax reduction, and the establishment of the National Development Bank as priorities. The National Development Bank will provide low-interest credit to support the private sector.

Funmi Balogun expressed the willingness of United Nations agencies to support Timor-Leste in various areas in accordance with the Government's priorities.