Under Shapiro Administration, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Ranks Among Top Employers in the Nation

Forbes Report Shows College Grads Rank Commonwealth Among Best Employers in the Nation

HARRISBURG – Governor Josh Shapiro today announced that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania was ranked among the top employers in the nation by recent college graduates in a new survey conducted by Forbes Magazine and Statista. The Commonwealth was one of only six states included in the list of best employers for new graduates.

“Under my Administration, we are making sure Pennsylvanians know that the doors of opportunity are wide open to those who want to serve our Commonwealth. Whether you’re a recent college graduate or have gained skills and experiences outside the classroom, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is a great place to work where state employers are committed to serving our communities every single day,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “We’re breaking down barriers for those who want to work with us, and that’s why I signed an executive order emphasizing skills and experience in hiring for state government jobs, appointed a chief diversity officer to work across all of our agencies, and expanded internships to expose more students to public service. No matter what you look like, where you come from, who you love, or who you pray to, you have a place here in Pennsylvania, and I am building an Administration that represents the entire Commonwealth and gives folks a real opportunity to succeed.”

“The Commonwealth employs Pennsylvanians in nearly every career field you can imagine, and there are hundreds of openings across the state waiting to be filled, said Secretary of Administration Neil Weaver, whose office oversees recruitment and hiring. “If you are looking for a job that makes a difference, we want to hear from you.”

Graduates who work for the Commonwealth may qualify for tuition forgiveness under the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, as well as scholarships to continue their education at a State System of Higher Education university. Other benefits include flexible work schedules and telework schedules for certain positions, access to free mental health counseling and wellness resources, opportunities for professional development and advancement, and working for an employer committed to providing an inclusive work environment where everyone feels appreciated. The Commonwealth also offers a choice of high-quality health and retirement plans, free life insurance, wellness programs, and paid leave and holidays, including paid parental leave.

Job seekers can visit Employment.pa.gov to view and apply to current job openings, receive notifications about new vacancies in their field, and learn more about the Commonwealth’s Total Rewards benefits for employees.

The Shapiro Administration is committed to making state government work for Pennsylvanians and delivering real results. On his first day in office, Governor Shapiro signed an executive order eliminating four-year college degree requirements for 92% of state jobs and directing the Office of Administration to emphasize skills and experience in Commonwealth job postings in order to open up the doors of opportunity to more Pennsylvanians.

Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, the Office of Administration is working to expand pathways to Commonwealth employment and create more diverse and inclusive workplaces. They include:

Expanding internship opportunities across state agencies to expose more high school and college students to career opportunities in public service.

Developing work-based learning opportunities, such as internships and apprenticeships, for non-degree students pursuing careers in a variety of fields.

Offering the two-year William and Hannah Penn Fellowship for job seekers with advanced degrees.

Appointing a Chief Diversity Officer to lead diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives across Commonwealth agencies.

The Office of Administration is also updating the hiring process for the 30 percent of Commonwealth jobs that are non-civil service, with the goal of reducing the average time to hire to 50 days.

To determine the top employers, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista, and surveyed more than 28,000 young and early career professionals (defined as those with less than 10 years of work experience) in the U.S. working for companies with at least 1,000 employees. Throughout the survey period, which ran from February to March 2023, participants were asked to rate their employer in areas such as reputation, salary and benefits, education and career advancement opportunities, working hours and atmosphere, quality of work, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), whether good performance is recognized, and whether they would recommend their employer to friends and family.

