3rd Annual Barktoberfest, A Purrr-Fect Community Event to Sponsor

Barktoberfest 2023 Barktoberfest Activities

Hill Country Animal League, A Local Boerne, Texas Spay & Neuter Clinic Calls Sponsors for Barktoberfest 2023, A Community Event Benefiting Affordable Pet Care.

BOERNE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Event Sponsors Needed in Support of Animal Care & Protection

Barktoberfest, hosted by Hill Country Animal League (HCAL), is a local community event benefiting affordable pet care for residents across the greater Hill Country area. Becoming an official event sponsor is a great way for local businesses to engage with the community, build brand awareness, and most importantly, contribute to an important community initiative.

“We are so thankful for all our sponsors,” said Dawn Fulgham, Hill Country Animal League’s Executive Director. “Since we began hosting Barktoberfest in 2021, with help from our sponsors, we've raised nearly $30,000 and helped nearly 50 rescued pets find homes.”

Held this year on October 21, 2023, Barktoberfest is one of Boerne’s most popular community events, with last year's festival attracting more than a thousand attendees. Conveniently located in downtown Boerne, Texas at Main Plaza Park, this year’s festival will showcase local craft beer, music, food trucks, raffle prizes, pet adoptions, petting zoo, doggy dash races, dog costume contest, and more!

There are six (6) sponsorship opportunities available:

Presenting Sponsor - $5,000

• Extra-large logo on all event banners and signage throughout the event space

• Ongoing mentions in social media promotion and featured media announcements, and

• Prominent logo placement and recognition on the event website with an active link to business website.

Event Sponsors - $750 - $2,500

• Featured announcement on social media,

• Logo recognition on event website, with active link to business website, and

• Logo on all event signage.

Children's Area Sponsors - $1,000

• Logo recognition on event website with active link to business website,

• Logo on event signs, and

• Digital and social media promotion mention.

Doggy Dash Sponsors - $750

• Racetrack signage logo placement,

• Logo recognition on event website with active link to business website,

• Logo on event signage,

• Digital and social media promotion mention, and

• If desired, the opportunity to host as an event judge.

Décor Sponsors - $250

• Logo recognition on event website with active link to business website,

• Logo on event signage, and

• Digital and social media promotion mention.

Sign Sponsors - $250

• Logo recognition on event website with active link to business website,

• Logo on event signage, and

• Digital and social media promotion mention.

To learn more about other ways to contribute, including providing raffle and cash donations, visit hcaltx.org/barktoberfest or email operations@hcaltx.org. To complete a sponsorship application, visit hcaltx.org/barktoberfest/sponsors/.

About Hill Country Animal League

Hill Country Animal League (HCAL) is a nonprofit organization servicing local communities across the Hill Country and greater San Antonio areas by providing affordable spay and neuter surgeries, as well as other low-cost pet care services, and pet wellness education. To learn more about Hill Country Animal League, its pet care services, impact on the community, or how to get involved through volunteer and/or financial support, visit HCALTX.org.