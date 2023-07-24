Mindful Solutions St Augustine Joins with Local Chambers and INK! to Support Local Businesses and Charities
With a focus on their community, marketing agency, Mindful Solutions (MSSA) makes it a priority to support local businesses and philanthropic organizations.ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindful Solutions St. Augustine (MSSA) is excited to announce that there will be an open house ribbon-cutting in their offices at 4 PM on August 10th to celebrate their new membership with St. John’s County Chamber of Commerce. In addition, MSSA has recently partnered with Investing in Kids (INK!) and is a donation site for school supplies as part of the Tools4Schools program.
“Giving back to the community is a critical aspect of our corporate mission,” says MSSA President Sharon Cunningham. “Whether it’s providing referrals to local businesses, advocating for non-profits, or hosting recovery groups, these causes are woven into the fabric of our company.”
MSSA is a women veteran-owned small business that provides tailored marketing solutions to small and mid-size companies as well as to government entities and non-profits. While they offer a full scope of marketing services to clients, their approach is unique in that they take a vision-based approach to helping companies realize their goals and objectives. The visioning process is structured and collaborative. Steps included in their process include:
• Utilizing deep listening to understand a client’s context, mission, values, vision, and current state
• Interconnecting diverse perspectives
• Identifying opportunities and obstacles
• Defining core values and guiding principles
Vision-based planning can be one of the best ways to ensure that a strategic plan is successful. It’s designed to help an organization meet their needs and effectively guide it toward their goals.
About Mindful Solutions St. Augustine
MSSA is a veteran women-owned full-service marketing agency that helps companies execute on their brand strategy, develop impactful content, engage prospects and customers, and gain a layer of support for their internal marketing teams. Our capabilities include strategic and tactical planning, PR and media relations, offline and digital media, graphic design, website design and development, videography, social media, and market research. And with every client, we take a holistic visioning-based approach to align our services with their goals and objectives. For more information, visit www.mssafl.com.
About Investing in Kids (INK!)
INK! is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, INK! that leads efforts to directly benefit the educators and students within the St. Johns County School District. Their programs and events strive to provide the tools and resources that are necessary to help each child reach their full potential. Since 1994, Investing in Kids (INK!) has led the effort to cultivate success for students and teachers through funding, initiatives, and inspiration. For more information visit http://ink-stjohns.org.
