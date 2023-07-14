Submit Release
Career Navigator, Strengthening Maine Workforce Program Help New Mainers get Jobs at Maine General

Kennebec County Career Navigator Karen Morin supports job seekers getting hired at Maine General Hospital in Augusta. Three people have had job offers thus far while the rest are in the process of getting hired.

Career Navigators are part of the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan (MJRP) which has committed $6 million dollars to address the workforce development needs of those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Maine’s Department of Education, Adult Education team is using these funds to help eligible adults and employment sectors recover from the stresses of the pandemic through a variety of academic and job training supports including Career Advancement Navigators and College and Career Success Coordinators.

Augusta Adult and Community Education is partnering with Maine General Health to provide English as a Second Language classes to Maine General Health multilingual employees as well as the addition of a new pre-health class. The program will reduce barriers that may affect their employees from participating in programming by funding transportation, childcare, and technology costs for employees in environmental services and grounds keeping for career advancement and life skills.

To learn more about Career Navigators and Maine Strengthening workforce please click here.

