Robie K. Suggs named President and CEO of Warsaw Federal

I’m thrilled to be joining Warsaw Federal, and I look forward to supporting the needs of our customers and community.”CINCINNATI, OHIO, USA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- (Cincinnati, OH ) Warsaw Federal Savings and Loan, an independent mutual bank affiliated with First Mutual Holding Co. (FMHC), announces the appointment of Robie K. Suggs as President and CEO. A lifelong Cincinnati-area resident and banking professional, Suggs will represent Warsaw Federal in the community and have ultimate responsibility for the bank's sales, operations, and financial performance.
Serving most recently as the Chief Lending Officer for Cincinnati Development Fund, Suggs brings substantial financial services experience to Warsaw Federal. Before that, served as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Vice President of Economic Development and Community Outreach for First Financial Bank. Suggs also held positions of increasing responsibility during her 20-year tenure at PNC.
“Robie’s proven success helping communities thrive aligns perfectly with our mutual bank mission. Her deep commitment to the organizations in our markets and her rich banking experience makes her a natural leader for Warsaw Federal," said Thomas J. Fraser, CEO of FMHC. “We welcome Robie to our banking family and look forward to the positive impact she will have on the customers, community, and Warsaw team members.”
“I’m thrilled to be joining Warsaw Federal, and I look forward to supporting the needs of our customers and community,” said Suggs. “As a mutual bank, we aim to make the best decisions for our customers, communities, and employees. I look forward to uncovering opportunities to remove barriers that prevent financial well-being and support the needs of our depositors. We are committed to creating financial products, services, and equity opportunities for our community.”
Multiple non-profit and community organizations have benefited from Suggs’ participation as a board member and advisory committee participant. These include Community Building InsTtute Middletown, United Way of Cincinnati, Over-the-Rhine Community Housing, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, and LISC Greater Cincinnati/ Northern Kentucky.
Suggs is a lifelong learner earning multiple certifications in Business Coaching and Mentorship, Enneagram, and AIB banking courses, and she completed the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber’s WE Lead Program and the Urban League’s African American Leadership Development Program. Her community involvement has not gone unnoticed, as the recipient of numerous awards, including the Invest in Neighborhoods’ Friend of the Neighborhoods Award, the United Way of Greater Cincinnati's 100 Heroes, the Most Outstanding Banker Award from the Community Development Corporation Association and the United Way’s Improving Our CommuniTes Award.
