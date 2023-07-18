Submit Release
Hooshmand Law Group Wins $5.4 Million Settlement for Tenants Displaced by Fire Damage

San Francisco Tenant Rights Attorney

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently the Hooshmand Law Group had the privilege of representing 7 tenants who were displaced from their homes due to a fire in San Francisco in 2020. The fire originated in an open carport under their building and was caused by a trespasser in the garage. Though the case presented an uphill battle, through the use of experts Hooshmand Law Group was able to demonstrate that the owners failed to properly secure the property from trespassers and failed to upgrade the fire systems at the property in the event of a fire. Ultimately the case settled for $5,400,000 in San Francisco Superior Court (case number CGC21588918). Fire safety is a critical component of every dwelling and it is crucial that the laws are strengthened and enforced to protect human life.

About Hooshmand Law Group

Hooshmand Law Group is a premier California law firm representing tenants, injured individuals and businesses who have been harmed due to the wrongdoing of others. With extensive trial experience they focus on obtaining compensation for their client’s harms. For more information please visit https://hooshmandlawgroup.com/5-4-million-settlement-for-premises-liability-fire-damage/

