Fluidic Devices Market Size to Surpass US$ 601.6 Million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.4% | Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Fluidic Devices: Rapid Advancement in Devices with Higher Capabilities of New-edge Biomedical Applications

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fluidic devices market size was valued at US$ 225.4 million in 2022, and from 2023 to 2033, it is forecasted to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 9.4%. A wide range of analytes from human samples, including circulating tumor cells (CTCs), proteins, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), and exosomes, are analyzed with fluidic devices.

Fluidics is a versatile field that utilizes devices with microliter volumes or micrometer dimensions. These devices enable on-site testing, early intervention, and timely diagnosis, improving patient outcomes and enhancing healthcare. AI-powered fluidic devices have revolutionized point-of-care clinical diagnostics, reducing healthcare costs and improving efficiency.

Fluidic devices play a crucial role in life sciences, providing precise, reliable data for early patient screening. By integrating optical sensing and artificial intelligence analysis, these devices offer faster and more accurate and cost-effective solutions for early detection. The medical diagnostics market is driven by the trend towards specialized and efficient screening methods, such as single-cell sequencing, which lowers amplification bias and improves the representation of low-abundance sequences at shallow sequencing depths.

The market is characterized by the presence of both established players and new entrants, creating a dynamic and competitive environment. Factors such as mergers and acquisitions and focus on innovation contribute to the growth of the fluidic devices market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for fluidic devices is projected to reach US$ 601.6 million by the end of 2033.

by the end of 2033. By product, microchips held 45.6% share of the global market in 2022.

share of the global market in 2022. By application, disease diagnostics accounted for 53.4% of the global market share in 2022.

of the global market share in 2022. By end user, diagnostic centers led the global market with 34% share in 2022.

share in 2022. North America held a dominant position in the worldwide market in 2022, with the United States reaching a market size of US$ 68.7 million.

“Fluidics has transformed point-of-care clinical diagnostics, allowing for fast diagnosis, early intervention, and increased efficiency via AI-powered devices,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

The Key Players in the Global Fluidic Devices Market are

Cellix Ltd., Elveflow, Nortis Inc., Fluigent SA, Perkinelmer, Inc., Fluidic Analytics, Blacktrace Holdings Ltd.(Dolomite Microfluidics), SynVivo, Inc., Emulatebio, Micronit B.V., Emerson Electric Co., LUMICKS, microfluidic ChipShop GmbH, Bartels Mikrotechnik GmbH, LEE Ventus, CETONI GmbH, Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG, VWR International, LLC., Harvard Apparatus

Market Competition

To establish a solid presence in the industry, manufacturers are implementing a variety of expansion approaches. These include particular promotional initiatives aimed at educating the public about the advantages of fluidic technology. To develop innovative yet affordable products, manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development through partnerships and collaborations.

In August 2021, Fluid Biotech raised US$ 4.7 million in a Seed Funding Round. The company is focusing on commercializing the flow-diverting brain stent, the world's first hybrid polymer-metal, to cure brain aneurysms and strokes. The capital is expected to help the company engage its contract manufacturers, complete milestones with respect to regulatory requirements, and plan for its first-in-human implantation.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the fluidic devices market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment for 2012 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033.

The research study is based on product (microchips [polymers, glass, silicon, ceramics, others], flow & pressure sensors, flow & pressure controllers, microfluidic valves, micropumps/microinjectors [syringe microinjectors/micropumps, peristaltic pumps, pressure microinjectors/micropumps, others], microfluidic-based-devices [organ-on-chip, teer-on-chip], other components), application (disease diagnostics [clinical diagnostics, point-of-care testing], pharma & life science research & manufacturing [genomics, proteomics, drug discovery & development, capillary electrophoresis, others (micro reactions, microdispensing, etc.], others [forensics, environmental, food safety, quality control]), and end user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes), across seven regions of the world.

