EMPOWER HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS NAMES CHAD ROGGOW AS SENIOR DIRECTOR OF PROVIDER ENGAGEMENT

/EIN News/ -- Little Rock, Ark., July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empower Healthcare Solutions, a health coverage and managed-care program that serves Arkansas Medicaid clients with complex behavioral health and/or developmental or intellectual disabilities, has named Chad Roggow as Senior Director of Provider Engagement, effective immediately.

“Empower works closely with our participating network providers in collaborative efforts to improve the quality of care and achieve improved outcomes for our members,” shared Greg Lueck, Empower Chief Operating Officer, “Chad’s documented expertise and track record of successful provider collaborations will deliver significant value for both providers and members moving forward.”

In this newly-created role, Roggow will oversee the development, implementation and oversight of market-based provider support activities. He will lead Empower’s contracting and provider relations teams. Under Roggow’s leadership, his team will design a robust provider awareness program and develop and lead cross-functional initiatives that drive deeper engagement, activity and support of Empower’s provider network. In addition, he is responsible for identifying and executing new areas of provider practice engagement, including the development of tools, services, value-based reimbursement strategies and activities.

Roggow brings a wealth of healthcare experience to Empower. Previously, he served as Director of Provider Relations, Health Plan - Sanford Health, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Director of Operations of Digestive Health - Samford Health, Sioux Falls, S.D.; and Provider Relations Director, Dakota Care, Sioux Falls, S.D. Additionally, he served as branch manager for Healthcare Solutions/McKesson & Allscript VAR, Sioux Falls, S.C.; as well as served in marketing and sales roles, among others.

“I’m excited and honored to get to know the provider community of Arkansas,” shared Roggow. “What is happening at Empower Healthcare Solutions is unique and very special as we support the providers through extensive case management efforts.

“One of my goals ... is to ensure that the provider community is educated, supported and is being interacted with on a regular basis through our provider engagement team ... Our team will focus to ensure that the revenue cycle, on-boarding, enrollments and all other processes with our providers are working appropriately to help support an uninterrupted experience of caring for our members.”

Roggow holds a bachelor of arts and master's degree in Business Administration, Healthcare Emphasis from the University of Sioux Falls. He is the past president and past secretary/treasurer of the South Dakota Medical Group Managers Association. He and his wife, Mary Lou, are the parents of three adult sons, Chaden, Ethan and Zachary. Roggow and his wife will reside in Little Rock.

