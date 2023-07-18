Armen Living is expanding and celebrating with a special “This is Living Summer Social” event.
Armen Living is the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings.
Armen Living's Mareike 4 Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set in Aluminum and Rope combines aluminum, weather resistant upholstery and beautiful textured rope to create the perfect outdoor seating experience.
This announcement is fueled by Armen Living’s excitement over almost tripling the size of their Vegas showroom.
Kevin Kevonian, President of Armen Living shared, “We couldn’t be happier with our plans to expand into a much larger showroom for January 2024. Contrary to a slightly slower economy our business remains strong and continues to grow with new collections.”
Kevin added, “We are excited for this opportunity to expand and when the showroom across the hall became available we couldn’t wait to sign our lease and begin planning. This expansion will finally make it possible to showcase all of our product categories in one location and even have room to host design community events.” Armen Living has been in showroom B759 for 8 years and has been patiently waiting for the right space to open up. They will move into space B762 in January 2024.
Lee Hongisfeld, Armen Living’s VP of Sales & Marketing commented, “We really are thrilled with how our expansion plans are coming along. This new showroom and remodeled space will provide us with a much bigger showroom to host our customers and to meet new buyers, as well as showcasing the 100’s of new introductions we launch in each market.”
With only 3,000 square feet their Vegas showroom’s focus has been on highlighting their award-winning outdoor collections, and displaying their newest bar chair category intros which accounts for approximately 500 bar stools and bar chairs. The planned expansion will almost triple the size of their showroom space, and will allow for a bar - kitchen combo, to host events during bi-annual markets. The new space will also provide space to showcase their other categories, including, living, dining, bedroom, and office.
To celebrate their brands excitement over the planned expansion Armen Living’s marketing and events team is creating a “This is Living - Summer Social Event” for Sunday, July 31st from 11am to 1pm in Space B759. The event’s hospitality will feature delicious brunch style bites, and mimosas. RSVP to attend on Eventbrite.
During Las Vegas Market Armen Living will launch 100’s of new arrivals for their debut at the summer show. Reb Nicholson, National Sales Manager for Armen Living shared, "We have so many incredible new products to share with unique and modern styles. I can’t wait for our customers and market attendees to experience the new products our design team has been working so hard at designing.”
Armen Living’s design team shared “Our product development strategies have continued to gain momentum over the last three years, as we shifted away from buying off-the-rack pieces to designing most of our collections completely in-house. This shift has further helped our brand to diversify and elevate our outdoor category - which now equates to 70% original designs.” This strategic shift has led to their brand becoming a leader in fashionable and affordable furniture for retailers, designers, and hospitality clients all across the country.
About Armen Living
Style leaders in design, Armen Living celebrates bold individuality, vibrant youthfulness, sensual refinement, and expert craftsmanship at fiscally sensible prices. “Each piece we design and develop conveys self-expression while resonating with a contemporary chic lifestyle.” Armen Living is the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings for every room including bar, dining, living, office, bedroom, and outdoor living spaces. The result is a fashion-forward collection that is enhanced by sophisticated urban-retro aesthetics and all designed with quality craftsmanship, durable materials and without breaking your budget.
Open to the trade, their customers consist of retailers, designers, stagers, and hospitality purveyors across the globe. With a distribution center centrally located in Southern California, Armen Living offers exceptional and dependable service and is known as a wholesale company with stylish modern designs. Their brand is one of the leading resources in the country with over 500 SKUs just in their barstool category alone. Featuring a wide assortment of styles, sizes, materials, colors, and finishes - while more than 50% of their barstools are original designs - you won’t find anywhere else.
Supporting the hospitality industries their company is able to extend its full custom capabilities to effectively and efficiently meet all of its contract clients' needs. Providing unsurpassed and unparalleled attention to detail their fully integrated supply chain solution from product designs, to the drawing board, and the manufacturing process and distribution is beyond compare. With flexibility and speed, Armen Living’s production meets demands throughout the USA and extends to worldwide markets, exceeding their client's expectations at every level of interaction. Armenliving.com
