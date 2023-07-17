A 'TELL-ALL' BOOK COMING ABOUT THE CURSE OF A QUIET WATERFALL
Book about history being destroyed to come out 2024
"In the Great Depression, dust storms and poverty raged nationwide bringing American families to their knees—it was then when the Delphi Falls Park was first imagined. It wasn’t a park created for a privileged few. It was park originally converted from a cow pasture in front of a waterfall to a public space with two pavilions with wooden shutters for the public, to come , even in the rain and sit at picnic tables enjoying the view of the waterfalls.
For beautiful days—there were rows of picnic tables with wood burning brick fire grills lined up all the way to the falls—free for public use. The park wasn’t built to turn a profit.
The park was a means to an end by giving men a chance to earn a living in those desperate times, to maintain their self respect and to put food on the table their family's table. The park was first conceived by a Franklin Roosevelt CCC camp which housed and fed men free and would drive them daily to the Delphi Falls as paid labor to convert the land into a public park while sending paychecks home. These men respected the hallow land of great glaciers and villages of proud Native American nations, their souls in every hill and stream. These CCC beneficiaries took care when building stairs up the side cliffs and hills or cinder paths above the cliffs--they were careful not to disturb Native American burial grounds – to have safe trails enabling walking tours of nature’s beauty.
The family was fortunate during the depression— father, Big Mike a baker—a partner in a bakery that baked 82,000 loaves of bread a day, seven days a week—servicing upstate New York, Pine Camp (now Fort Drum) and many bread lines that fed the hungry by the tens of thousands .
In the late 1930s they bought the then 84 acre vacant park...few families could afford the gasoline to drive there. They gifted the two farmers above the falls – acreage on either side of the second falls – to water their stock.
The plan in 1938 was to move the family (soon to be ten) from a 3-bedroom home on Helen Avenue in Cortland, New York to the Delphi Falls and convert the pavilion into a family home. The war effort halted construction. They kept the park open free to public – charging for company picnics – or very inexpensive tickets of admission for local farmers to weekly round and square dances with a live band in the pavilion.
the Delphi Falls became their home in 1947. The father installed wrought iron fencing from the Vanderbilt Estate so passers by could still see the falls.
The book shares memories of dinner table talk to stay away from the cliff until the loggers had gone. Of not allowing loggers to bulldoze on top of the cliffs, possibly damaging Native American burial mounds – and requiring them to pull logs out by horse.
A university offered money for the property in 1952 - for their private conferences and private retreats. Turned down with a 'When Jim Brown is granted a football scholarship because of his talent and not refused one because of his skin color, an offer might be considered.'
Now, in this day of social awareness, we find 'guaranteed income for life parks department people' – nice folks, mind you –acting as absentee planners with deep taxpayer pockets, building highways up the cliffs…and subway-like concrete stone walls from a soon demolished home to the falls –the barn comes down too, for the coming of two cold stone and glass 'white elephant' edifices -- an attraction for the privileged – public money soon competing with struggling local businesses - some who've encouraged this book - in the same community whose two-century Cazenovia University has closed its doors for good this year. Delphi Falls Park. A public park? Or a Madison County Parks folly - monument to privilege?" Jerome Mark Antil
Delphi Falls Park