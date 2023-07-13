Submit Release
News Search

There were 537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,634 in the last 365 days.

Pritzker Administration Announces Results of Social Equity Criteria Lottery to Award 55 Conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses

ILLINOIS, July 13 - Applicants must prove certain social equity eligibility criteria and other licensing requirements in order to be issued a conditional license


CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation ("IDFPR") announced today the results of the Social Equity Criteria Lottery ("SECL") for 55 Conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses. Almost 2,700 applicants participated in the lottery, which was held in conjunction by IDFPR and the Illinois Lottery. Before Conditional Licenses are issued, the Department will initiate a review process to ensure applicants selected meet all statutorily required rules. Once confirmed, the Department will issue a Conditional License. The results of the SECL may be found online here and below.


"From the beginning of legalization of cannabis in Illinois, my administration has been committed to ensuring social equity is at the forefront of our state's historic industry," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This streamlined application process led to the number of lottery participants almost tripling from our first round of lotteries just two years ago. The hard work of my administration, the General Assembly, and industry stakeholders only reinforced our commitment to social equity and laid the groundwork for today's successful lottery."


"Today's lottery means tomorrow's successes, with more communities and more people from all backgrounds being able to enter this expanding industry," said Mario Treto, Jr., IDFPR Secretary. "From Cairo to Winthrop Harbor, a more accessible lottery means more accessible opportunities to benefit the entire State of Illinois. We will continue our mission to keep improving the dispensary licensing process and we look forward to writing the next chapter for thriving cannabis business, together."


Each applicant selected in the SECL must prove to the Department certain social equity eligibility criteria and other licensing requirements in order to be issued a conditional license. The Department has published a helpful Next Steps guide that answers some common questions about the SECL and licensing process.



List of Top Participants by BLS Region in Social Equity Criteria Lottery


On July 13, 2023, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation ("Department") conducted the Social Equity Criteria Lottery ("SECL"), with 17 BLS Region drawings for 55 Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses ("Conditional Licenses"). The Department conducted the SECL pursuant to Section 15-35.20(c) of the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act and 68 IAC 1291.400 and 405 of the Illinois Administrative Code.


The below tables for each of the 17 BLS Regions identify each Top Participant in that region. Top Participant means "an applicant drawn by lot in a winning slot such that it has the opportunity to be issued a conditional license." See 68 IAC 1291.10. A Top Participant must proceed through the processes identified in 68 IAC 1291.410-440 in order to be issued a Conditional License, as well as meet certain other licensing requirements, including proof of tax compliance, statutory license limitations, and child support requirements.


Top Participants have 45 days, beginning Friday, July 14, 2023 through Monday, August 28, 2023 to submit proof of their conditional license eligibility.


The Department has at least 60 days to assess such proof. If the Department determines that a Top Participant is ineligible for licensure after the required deficiency periods, the Department may deny that Top Participant licensure and offer the opportunity to the next applicant drawn in that BLS Region. Therefore, the below tables may be updated if a Top Participant is denied a Conditional License and new Top Participants may be added based on the full draw results.


The full draw results are available here.


The posting of this list and the full draw results is not a final agency decision.


Term

Meaning

Proposed Entity Name

This is the name the applicant submitted as its "Proposed Entity Name" on the original application. Some applicants chose to use a business or corporate name, such as an LLC. Applicants were not required to have formed a business entity prior to submitting an application, therefore some applicants  may be identified as placeholders like "TBD" or other generic proposed names. 

Unique Application Number

The Unique Application Number (UAN) is the individual identification number associated with a singular, particular application.

Unique Lottery Number

The Unique Lottery Number (ULN) is assigned to each entry in the SECL. The ULN number is similar to a commonly understood "lottery ball number" although the Illinois Lottery uses a highly advanced computer system and not actual lottery balls.  Each UAN is assigned a ULN.

 

The Illinois Lottery's computer system uses a 9-digit number. Once the Department posts the Official Draw Results from the Illinois Lottery, the ULN number will be proceeded by 6-8 zeros, depending on how many ULNs were needed for that particular BLS Region.

 

For example, if your group has the ULN number "1", the Illinois Lottery's system will display it as "000000001".

Order Drawn

This reflects the order in which the Unique Lottery Numbers were drawn in the lottery.


BLS Region 1: Bloomington - 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Proposed Entity Name

1

3

4313649

Horse Lake

 

BLS Region 2: Cape Girardeau - 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Proposed Entity Name

1

2

4286856

People Dispensary

 

BLS Region 3: Carbondale-Marion - 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Proposed Entity Name

1

2

4298117

Agitite Wellness

 

BLS Region 4: Champaign-Urbana - 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Proposed Entity Name

1

15

4285232

One stop shop

 

BLS Region 5: Chicago - 36 Conditional Licenses Available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Proposed Entity Name

1

1169

4297777

Smoke Pot

2

1639

4313814

Puffin Paradise LLC

3

1235

4311161

MABIN LLC

4

1854

4313639

Silver Jade, LLC

5

1486

4314142

DBJ Wellness Co

6

1027

4311859

Peacful Dispensary

7

1964

4298882

Tan Leaf LLC

8

360

4297707

TC Investment

9

93

4294111

Lake & Damen Dispensary #1 LLC

10

140

4297714

Freshly Farmed

11

1694

4311219

Reece LLC

12

790

4297624

Greenhouse Gratitude SE LLC

13

1213

4313508

Loud Clouds LLC

14

23

4298278

ALIM BETTER DAYZ LLC

15

1741

4296943

PotVenture

16

2139

4313684

Glacier Dispensary

17

1612

4313670

Potluck THC LLC

18

1642

4313705

purezenllc@proton.me

19

492

4298194

Waukegan II

20

157

4298336

Tasman Bernstein Cannabis LLC

21

1342

4296212

Mindfully Planted SE LLC

22

2162

4314253

Wunderland dispensaries

23

2231

4296622

WocyWacked

24

1803

4296455

Santiago LLC

25

2192

4299217

Canna Farm dispensary

26

249

4298521

Hemporium

27

292

4294216

CANIBICOM LLC

28

358

4313713

Wellness Quest

29

2038

4297830

The Kaneh Group

30

1277

4297145

Mason North, LLC

31

873

4298186

Hello Highs SE LLC

32

1948

4313933

Sweet Emerald LLC

33

181

4311719

Black Peony LLC

34

56

4314110

Grady Illinois

35

268

4297855

Points of Seven

36

1778

4302409

Hyghroad LLC

 

BLS Region 6: Danville - 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Proposed Entity Name

1

8

4296692

Danville Dream Equity LLC

 

BLS Region 7: Davenport-Moline-Rock Island - 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Proposed Entity Name

1

26

4313097

HVN CAPITAL

 

BLS Region 8: Decatur - 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Proposed Entity Name

1

5

4313335

Bliss Garden

 

BLS Region 9: Kankakee - 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Proposed Entity Name

1

14

4296675

Yermian Investments II LLC

 

BLS Region 10: Peoria - 2 Conditional Licenses Available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Proposed Entity Name

1

15

4297734

Zepln Enterprises

2

9

4286525

Miggy's Pot Shop

 

BLS Region 11: Rockford - 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Proposed Entity Name

1

36

4297049

Green His Story

 

BLS Region 12: St. Louis - 3 Conditional Licenses Available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Proposed Entity Name

1

7

4296516

Studio

2

11

4296088

ILLINOIS RETAILER SE20

3

4

4297820

ILLINOIS RETAILER SE25

 

BLS Region 13: Springfield - 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Proposed Entity Name

1

6

4294866

Spring Lucius Community LLC

 

BLS Region 14: Northwest Illinois nonmetropolitan - 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Proposed Entity Name

1

15

4294018

Highly Recommend

 

BLS Region 15: West Central Illinois nonmetropolitan- 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Proposed Entity Name

1

2

4297115

Stacy Hanlin DBA Lealeas

 

BLS Region 16: East Central Illinois nonmetropolitan - 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Proposed Entity Name

1

6

4298144

BudTender

 

BLS Region 17: South Illinois nonmetropolitan - 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn

Unique Lottery Number

Unique Application Number

Proposed Entity Name

1

5

4302916

Elevated Institute

 


You just read:

Pritzker Administration Announces Results of Social Equity Criteria Lottery to Award 55 Conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more