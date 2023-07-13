Pritzker Administration Announces Results of Social Equity Criteria Lottery to Award 55 Conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses
ILLINOIS, July 13 - Applicants must prove certain social equity eligibility criteria and other licensing requirements in order to be issued a conditional license
"From the beginning of legalization of cannabis in Illinois, my administration has been committed to ensuring social equity is at the forefront of our state's historic industry," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This streamlined application process led to the number of lottery participants almost tripling from our first round of lotteries just two years ago. The hard work of my administration, the General Assembly, and industry stakeholders only reinforced our commitment to social equity and laid the groundwork for today's successful lottery."
"Today's lottery means tomorrow's successes, with more communities and more people from all backgrounds being able to enter this expanding industry," said Mario Treto, Jr., IDFPR Secretary. "From Cairo to Winthrop Harbor, a more accessible lottery means more accessible opportunities to benefit the entire State of Illinois. We will continue our mission to keep improving the dispensary licensing process and we look forward to writing the next chapter for thriving cannabis business, together."
List of Top Participants by BLS Region in Social Equity Criteria Lottery
Top Participants have 45 days, beginning Friday, July 14, 2023 through Monday, August 28, 2023 to submit proof of their conditional license eligibility.
The Department has at least 60 days to assess such proof. If the Department determines that a Top Participant is ineligible for licensure after the required deficiency periods, the Department may deny that Top Participant licensure and offer the opportunity to the next applicant drawn in that BLS Region. Therefore, the below tables may be updated if a Top Participant is denied a Conditional License and new Top Participants may be added based on the full draw results.
The posting of this list and the full draw results is not a final agency decision.
|
Term
|
Meaning
|
Proposed Entity Name
|
This is the name the applicant submitted as its "Proposed Entity Name" on the original application. Some applicants chose to use a business or corporate name, such as an LLC. Applicants were not required to have formed a business entity prior to submitting an application, therefore some applicants may be identified as placeholders like "TBD" or other generic proposed names.
|
Unique Application Number
|
The Unique Application Number (UAN) is the individual identification number associated with a singular, particular application.
|
Unique Lottery Number
|
The Unique Lottery Number (ULN) is assigned to each entry in the SECL. The ULN number is similar to a commonly understood "lottery ball number" although the Illinois Lottery uses a highly advanced computer system and not actual lottery balls. Each UAN is assigned a ULN.
The Illinois Lottery's computer system uses a 9-digit number. Once the Department posts the Official Draw Results from the Illinois Lottery, the ULN number will be proceeded by 6-8 zeros, depending on how many ULNs were needed for that particular BLS Region.
For example, if your group has the ULN number "1", the Illinois Lottery's system will display it as "000000001".
|
Order Drawn
|
This reflects the order in which the Unique Lottery Numbers were drawn in the lottery.
BLS Region 1: Bloomington - 1 Conditional License Available
|
Order Drawn
|
Unique Lottery Number
|
Unique Application Number
|
Proposed Entity Name
|
1
|
3
|
4313649
|
Horse Lake
BLS Region 2: Cape Girardeau - 1 Conditional License Available
|
Order Drawn
|
Unique Lottery Number
|
Unique Application Number
|
Proposed Entity Name
|
1
|
2
|
4286856
|
People Dispensary
BLS Region 3: Carbondale-Marion - 1 Conditional License Available
|
Order Drawn
|
Unique Lottery Number
|
Unique Application Number
|
Proposed Entity Name
|
1
|
2
|
4298117
|
Agitite Wellness
BLS Region 4: Champaign-Urbana - 1 Conditional License Available
|
Order Drawn
|
Unique Lottery Number
|
Unique Application Number
|
Proposed Entity Name
|
1
|
15
|
4285232
|
One stop shop
BLS Region 5: Chicago - 36 Conditional Licenses Available
|
Order Drawn
|
Unique Lottery Number
|
Unique Application Number
|
Proposed Entity Name
|
1
|
1169
|
4297777
|
Smoke Pot
|
2
|
1639
|
4313814
|
Puffin Paradise LLC
|
3
|
1235
|
4311161
|
MABIN LLC
|
4
|
1854
|
4313639
|
Silver Jade, LLC
|
5
|
1486
|
4314142
|
DBJ Wellness Co
|
6
|
1027
|
4311859
|
Peacful Dispensary
|
7
|
1964
|
4298882
|
Tan Leaf LLC
|
8
|
360
|
4297707
|
TC Investment
|
9
|
93
|
4294111
|
Lake & Damen Dispensary #1 LLC
|
10
|
140
|
4297714
|
Freshly Farmed
|
11
|
1694
|
4311219
|
Reece LLC
|
12
|
790
|
4297624
|
Greenhouse Gratitude SE LLC
|
13
|
1213
|
4313508
|
Loud Clouds LLC
|
14
|
23
|
4298278
|
ALIM BETTER DAYZ LLC
|
15
|
1741
|
4296943
|
PotVenture
|
16
|
2139
|
4313684
|
Glacier Dispensary
|
17
|
1612
|
4313670
|
Potluck THC LLC
|
18
|
1642
|
4313705
|
19
|
492
|
4298194
|
Waukegan II
|
20
|
157
|
4298336
|
Tasman Bernstein Cannabis LLC
|
21
|
1342
|
4296212
|
Mindfully Planted SE LLC
|
22
|
2162
|
4314253
|
Wunderland dispensaries
|
23
|
2231
|
4296622
|
WocyWacked
|
24
|
1803
|
4296455
|
Santiago LLC
|
25
|
2192
|
4299217
|
Canna Farm dispensary
|
26
|
249
|
4298521
|
Hemporium
|
27
|
292
|
4294216
|
CANIBICOM LLC
|
28
|
358
|
4313713
|
Wellness Quest
|
29
|
2038
|
4297830
|
The Kaneh Group
|
30
|
1277
|
4297145
|
Mason North, LLC
|
31
|
873
|
4298186
|
Hello Highs SE LLC
|
32
|
1948
|
4313933
|
Sweet Emerald LLC
|
33
|
181
|
4311719
|
Black Peony LLC
|
34
|
56
|
4314110
|
Grady Illinois
|
35
|
268
|
4297855
|
Points of Seven
|
36
|
1778
|
4302409
|
Hyghroad LLC
BLS Region 6: Danville - 1 Conditional License Available
|
Order Drawn
|
Unique Lottery Number
|
Unique Application Number
|
Proposed Entity Name
|
1
|
8
|
4296692
|
Danville Dream Equity LLC
BLS Region 7: Davenport-Moline-Rock Island - 1 Conditional License Available
|
Order Drawn
|
Unique Lottery Number
|
Unique Application Number
|
Proposed Entity Name
|
1
|
26
|
4313097
|
HVN CAPITAL
BLS Region 8: Decatur - 1 Conditional License Available
|
Order Drawn
|
Unique Lottery Number
|
Unique Application Number
|
Proposed Entity Name
|
1
|
5
|
4313335
|
Bliss Garden
BLS Region 9: Kankakee - 1 Conditional License Available
|
Order Drawn
|
Unique Lottery Number
|
Unique Application Number
|
Proposed Entity Name
|
1
|
14
|
4296675
|
Yermian Investments II LLC
BLS Region 10: Peoria - 2 Conditional Licenses Available
|
Order Drawn
|
Unique Lottery Number
|
Unique Application Number
|
Proposed Entity Name
|
1
|
15
|
4297734
|
Zepln Enterprises
|
2
|
9
|
4286525
|
Miggy's Pot Shop
BLS Region 11: Rockford - 1 Conditional License Available
|
Order Drawn
|
Unique Lottery Number
|
Unique Application Number
|
Proposed Entity Name
|
1
|
36
|
4297049
|
Green His Story
BLS Region 12: St. Louis - 3 Conditional Licenses Available
|
Order Drawn
|
Unique Lottery Number
|
Unique Application Number
|
Proposed Entity Name
|
1
|
7
|
4296516
|
Studio
|
2
|
11
|
4296088
|
ILLINOIS RETAILER SE20
|
3
|
4
|
4297820
|
ILLINOIS RETAILER SE25
BLS Region 13: Springfield - 1 Conditional License Available
|
Order Drawn
|
Unique Lottery Number
|
Unique Application Number
|
Proposed Entity Name
|
1
|
6
|
4294866
|
Spring Lucius Community LLC
BLS Region 14: Northwest Illinois nonmetropolitan - 1 Conditional License Available
|
Order Drawn
|
Unique Lottery Number
|
Unique Application Number
|
Proposed Entity Name
|
1
|
15
|
4294018
|
Highly Recommend
BLS Region 15: West Central Illinois nonmetropolitan- 1 Conditional License Available
|
Order Drawn
|
Unique Lottery Number
|
Unique Application Number
|
Proposed Entity Name
|
1
|
2
|
4297115
|
Stacy Hanlin DBA Lealeas
BLS Region 16: East Central Illinois nonmetropolitan - 1 Conditional License Available
|
Order Drawn
|
Unique Lottery Number
|
Unique Application Number
|
Proposed Entity Name
|
1
|
6
|
4298144
|
BudTender
BLS Region 17: South Illinois nonmetropolitan - 1 Conditional License Available
|
Order Drawn
|
Unique Lottery Number
|
Unique Application Number
|
Proposed Entity Name
|
1
|
5
|
4302916
|
Elevated Institute