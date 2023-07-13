Pritzker Administration Announces Results of Social Equity Criteria Lottery to Award 55 Conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses

ILLINOIS, July 13 - Applicants must prove certain social equity eligibility criteria and other licensing requirements in order to be issued a conditional license





CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation ("IDFPR") announced today the results of the Social Equity Criteria Lottery ("SECL") for 55 Conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses. Almost 2,700 applicants participated in the lottery, which was held in conjunction by IDFPR and the Illinois Lottery. Before Conditional Licenses are issued, the Department will initiate a review process to ensure applicants selected meet all statutorily required rules. Once confirmed, the Department will issue a Conditional License. The results of the SECL may be found online here and below.





"From the beginning of legalization of cannabis in Illinois, my administration has been committed to ensuring social equity is at the forefront of our state's historic industry," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This streamlined application process led to the number of lottery participants almost tripling from our first round of lotteries just two years ago. The hard work of my administration, the General Assembly, and industry stakeholders only reinforced our commitment to social equity and laid the groundwork for today's successful lottery."





"Today's lottery means tomorrow's successes, with more communities and more people from all backgrounds being able to enter this expanding industry," said Mario Treto, Jr., IDFPR Secretary. "From Cairo to Winthrop Harbor, a more accessible lottery means more accessible opportunities to benefit the entire State of Illinois. We will continue our mission to keep improving the dispensary licensing process and we look forward to writing the next chapter for thriving cannabis business, together."





Each applicant selected in the SECL must prove to the Department certain social equity eligibility criteria and other licensing requirements in order to be issued a conditional license. The Department has published a helpful Next Steps guide that answers some common questions about the SECL and licensing process.









List of Top Participants by BLS Region in Social Equity Criteria Lottery





On July 13, 2023, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation ("Department") conducted the Social Equity Criteria Lottery ("SECL"), with 17 BLS Region drawings for 55 Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses ("Conditional Licenses"). The Department conducted the SECL pursuant to Section 15-35.20(c) of the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act and 68 IAC 1291.400 and 405 of the Illinois Administrative Code.





The below tables for each of the 17 BLS Regions identify each Top Participant in that region. Top Participant means "an applicant drawn by lot in a winning slot such that it has the opportunity to be issued a conditional license." See 68 IAC 1291.10 . A Top Participant must proceed through the processes identified in 68 IAC 1291.410-440 in order to be issued a Conditional License, as well as meet certain other licensing requirements, including proof of tax compliance, statutory license limitations, and child support requirements.





Top Participants have 45 days, beginning Friday, July 14, 2023 through Monday, August 28, 2023 to submit proof of their conditional license eligibility.





The Department has at least 60 days to assess such proof. If the Department determines that a Top Participant is ineligible for licensure after the required deficiency periods, the Department may deny that Top Participant licensure and offer the opportunity to the next applicant drawn in that BLS Region. Therefore, the below tables may be updated if a Top Participant is denied a Conditional License and new Top Participants may be added based on the full draw results.





The full draw results are available here.





The posting of this list and the full draw results is not a final agency decision.





Term Meaning Proposed Entity Name This is the name the applicant submitted as its "Proposed Entity Name" on the original application. Some applicants chose to use a business or corporate name, such as an LLC. Applicants were not required to have formed a business entity prior to submitting an application, therefore some applicants may be identified as placeholders like "TBD" or other generic proposed names. Unique Application Number The Unique Application Number (UAN) is the individual identification number associated with a singular, particular application. Unique Lottery Number The Unique Lottery Number (ULN) is assigned to each entry in the SECL. The ULN number is similar to a commonly understood "lottery ball number" although the Illinois Lottery uses a highly advanced computer system and not actual lottery balls. Each UAN is assigned a ULN. The Illinois Lottery's computer system uses a 9-digit number. Once the Department posts the Official Draw Results from the Illinois Lottery, the ULN number will be proceeded by 6-8 zeros, depending on how many ULNs were needed for that particular BLS Region. For example, if your group has the ULN number "1", the Illinois Lottery's system will display it as "000000001". Order Drawn This reflects the order in which the Unique Lottery Numbers were drawn in the lottery.





BLS Region 1: Bloomington - 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Proposed Entity Name 1 3 4313649 Horse Lake

BLS Region 2: Cape Girardeau - 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Proposed Entity Name 1 2 4286856 People Dispensary

BLS Region 3: Carbondale-Marion - 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Proposed Entity Name 1 2 4298117 Agitite Wellness

BLS Region 4: Champaign-Urbana - 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Proposed Entity Name 1 15 4285232 One stop shop

BLS Region 5: Chicago - 36 Conditional Licenses Available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Proposed Entity Name 1 1169 4297777 Smoke Pot 2 1639 4313814 Puffin Paradise LLC 3 1235 4311161 MABIN LLC 4 1854 4313639 Silver Jade, LLC 5 1486 4314142 DBJ Wellness Co 6 1027 4311859 Peacful Dispensary 7 1964 4298882 Tan Leaf LLC 8 360 4297707 TC Investment 9 93 4294111 Lake & Damen Dispensary #1 LLC 10 140 4297714 Freshly Farmed 11 1694 4311219 Reece LLC 12 790 4297624 Greenhouse Gratitude SE LLC 13 1213 4313508 Loud Clouds LLC 14 23 4298278 ALIM BETTER DAYZ LLC 15 1741 4296943 PotVenture 16 2139 4313684 Glacier Dispensary 17 1612 4313670 Potluck THC LLC 18 1642 4313705 purezenllc@proton.me 19 492 4298194 Waukegan II 20 157 4298336 Tasman Bernstein Cannabis LLC 21 1342 4296212 Mindfully Planted SE LLC 22 2162 4314253 Wunderland dispensaries 23 2231 4296622 WocyWacked 24 1803 4296455 Santiago LLC 25 2192 4299217 Canna Farm dispensary 26 249 4298521 Hemporium 27 292 4294216 CANIBICOM LLC 28 358 4313713 Wellness Quest 29 2038 4297830 The Kaneh Group 30 1277 4297145 Mason North, LLC 31 873 4298186 Hello Highs SE LLC 32 1948 4313933 Sweet Emerald LLC 33 181 4311719 Black Peony LLC 34 56 4314110 Grady Illinois 35 268 4297855 Points of Seven 36 1778 4302409 Hyghroad LLC

BLS Region 6: Danville - 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Proposed Entity Name 1 8 4296692 Danville Dream Equity LLC

BLS Region 7: Davenport-Moline-Rock Island - 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Proposed Entity Name 1 26 4313097 HVN CAPITAL

BLS Region 8: Decatur - 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Proposed Entity Name 1 5 4313335 Bliss Garden

BLS Region 9: Kankakee - 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Proposed Entity Name 1 14 4296675 Yermian Investments II LLC

BLS Region 10: Peoria - 2 Conditional Licenses Available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Proposed Entity Name 1 15 4297734 Zepln Enterprises 2 9 4286525 Miggy's Pot Shop

BLS Region 11: Rockford - 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Proposed Entity Name 1 36 4297049 Green His Story

BLS Region 12: St. Louis - 3 Conditional Licenses Available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Proposed Entity Name 1 7 4296516 Studio 2 11 4296088 ILLINOIS RETAILER SE20 3 4 4297820 ILLINOIS RETAILER SE25

BLS Region 13: Springfield - 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Proposed Entity Name 1 6 4294866 Spring Lucius Community LLC

BLS Region 14: Northwest Illinois nonmetropolitan - 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Proposed Entity Name 1 15 4294018 Highly Recommend

BLS Region 15: West Central Illinois nonmetropolitan- 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Proposed Entity Name 1 2 4297115 Stacy Hanlin DBA Lealeas

BLS Region 16: East Central Illinois nonmetropolitan - 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Proposed Entity Name 1 6 4298144 BudTender

BLS Region 17: South Illinois nonmetropolitan - 1 Conditional License Available

Order Drawn Unique Lottery Number Unique Application Number Proposed Entity Name 1 5 4302916 Elevated Institute



