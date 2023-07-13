Submit Release
Dr. Michael Aiuvalasit to give archaeology lecture at Dickson Mounds

ILLINOIS, July 13 - Presentation will focus on applying new science to old questions in archaeology


LEWISTOWN — Dr. Michael Aiuvalasit, director of the Environmental Archaeology Laboratory at the Illinois State Archaeological Survey, will give a lecture on "Illinois History Through the Microscope: Applying New Science to Old Questions in Archaeology" on Sunday, July 16 at the Dickson Mounds Museum.


Illinois history can be better understood by using microscopic and microanalytical approaches. The Environmental Archaeology Laboratory at the Illinois State Archaeological Survey (ISAS) is currently using advanced scientific techniques, including CAT scans, metabolites, and near-infrared spectroscopy, to gain new insights into the field of archaeology. ISAS is leveraging its access to campus-wide resources at the University of Illinois to apply the latest scientific methods to archaeology.


Aiuvalasit's presentation delves into research on how and why the Indigenous people of Illinois harnessed fire to manage prairie landscapes. The presentation also highlights how archaeologists can identify and interpret "microhistories" within the archaeological record. STEM enthusiasts will be thrilled with this unique blend of history, science, technology, engineering, and math. The presentation will also provide insight into the collaborative efforts between scientists and Tribal Nations to develop new research.


Aiuvalasit specializes in interdisciplinary archaeological research focusing on the environment. For more information about his lab, please visit https://eal.isas.illinois.edu


The lecture will start at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of the Dickson Mounds Museum, and light refreshments will be served afterward. Admission is free, and registration is not required.


The Dickson Mounds is open to the public every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information and to learn about upcoming events, please visit www.illinoisstatemuseum.org.


About the Illinois State Museum

Established in 1877, the Illinois State Museum is a dynamic institution that inspires the exploration of Illinois' past and present to inform and enrich everyday life and promote stewardship of cultural and natural resources. Headquartered in Springfield with branch facilities in Lewistown and Lockport, ISM is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and a proud member of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience.

