New York Festivals 2023 Advertising Awards Announces Shortlist
USA, Germany, South Korea, China, and UAE Lead the ShortlistNEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals® Advertising Awards announced the shortlist for the 2023 competition.
Groundbreaking and inspired creative submissions from agencies from over 60 countries around the globe were judged online by the 2023 NYF Advertising Awards international Grand Jury to determine the shortlist.
The results of the 2023 Advertising Awards shortlist are based on the Grand Jury’s thoughtful evaluations within the judging session. The Grand Jury panel judged the following competitions Activation & Engagement, Collaborations & Partnerships, Commerce and Creativity, Design, Digital/Mobile, Direct, Film, Film Craft, Financial, Hell’s Kitchen - Alcohol, Hell’s Kitchen - Cannabis, Hell’s Kitchen - Sports Betting, Outdoor, Package & Product Design, Print, Public Relations, Purpose, Pushing Culture, Small Agency, Social Media & Influencer, Sports, Start-Up, The 3DE&I Award, The Youngest Talent, The Future Now, NYF Auto Show, NYF’IN Funny, and Healthspan.
This year’s shortlisted entries include top-scoring innovative campaigns that engaged consumers and seamlessly showcased the brand’s message on a variety of platforms. Campaigns submitted by prominent global agencies created brand affinity through active interaction, inspired emotional connection, aligned like-minded consumers, and utilized trail-blazing tech to entertain and create a personalized brand experience.
The USA, Germany, South Korea, China, and United Arab Emirates were in the lead with a robust number of campaigns from top-tier agencies advancing to the next round. Additional countries with an impressive number of entries shortlisted include Japan, Canada, Brazil, India, Australia, Philippines, and the UK.
Work created by best-in-class agencies from around the globe saw campaigns created for prominent brands advance to the next round. Brands achieving shortlist status include Coca-Cola, MasterCard, Oreo, Burger King, Ikea, BMW, Netflix, Nissan, McDonalds, Samsung, Hyundai, Dell Technologies, Audi, Hana Bank, Jeep, Babyshop, adidas, Verizon, Hulu, Wendy’s, Mercedes Benz, META, Under Armour, Spotify, Stella Artois, Mercado Libre, Coors Light, WhatsApp, Deutsche Telekom, Delta, Krombacher, Buick, Cannon, Dodge, and Uber Eats.
Entries shortlisted moved ahead to the Executive Jury sessions led by 2023 Executive Jury President, Bianca Guimaraes, Partner & Executive Creative Director for Mischief USA. The Executive Jury is a strategically assembled panel populated with internationally recognized industry executives and leaders known for their award winning cutting-edge creative. Together in face-to-face jury sessions the Executive Jury determined the 2023 New York Festivals Advertising Awards winners.
NYF’s Grand Jury panel included a diverse range of creative leadership talent. The 2023 online Grand Jury included Chief Creative Officers, CEO’s, Executive Creative Directors, Art Directors, Copywriters, Strategists, Designers, and Communications pros from around the globe who thoughtfully reviewed all entries and played a pivotal role in selecting the World’s Best Advertising®.
New York Festivals Advertising Awards will announce the 2023 award-winners on Wednesday, July 19th.
New York Festivals honors exceptional contributions by individuals and companies within the international advertising community. In addition to Best of Show, Grand Awards, Gold, Silver, and Bronze trophies, NYF provides special recognition for impressive performance within the competition. Special Industry Awards include Holding Company of the Year, Brand of the Year, Global Agency Network of the Year, Regional Agency of the Year, Independent Agency of the Year, Boutique Agency of the Year and Film Production Company of the Year. To view the descriptions of NYF’s special industry awards visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/.
For more information on the 2023 New York Festivals Advertising Awards and to view the shortlist visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/.
The New York Festivals Advertising Awards competition receives entries from more than 60 countries worldwide and is judged by an international jury of more than 400+ members of NYF’s Executive Jury and Grand Jury. NYF’s jury panels collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work.
