Flash News - OKX Adds Engage-to-earn Project DMission Zone to its Discover Portal

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 14, 2023.



OKX Web3 Platform Integrates DMission Zone, Among Other GameFi, DeFi and NFT Projects

OKX Web3 has added DMission Zone and a range of other DeFi, NFT and GameFi projects to its to its Discover Portal. The portal, which can be accessed via the Discover section of OKX Wallet on web and mobile, aggregates over 10,000 dApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs and supplementary tools.

DMission Zone is an engage-to-earn platform in which users immerse themselves in decentralized missions from around in the world in order to earn returns.

Other projects recently added to OKX's Discover Portal include DeFi projects OlympusDao, Orca, Raydium and Midaswap. Recently incorporated NFT projects include OpenGate and Chamcha Ordinals.



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

• OKX Wallet : The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 50 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet Includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases.

• DEX : A cross-chain decentralized exchange which aggregates nearly 200 other DEXs, with 200,000+ coins on more than 10 blockchains available.

• NFT Marketplace : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

• Web3 Earn : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on 80 protocols across nine chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for education and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.

