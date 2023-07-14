Veterinary API Market is Expected to Reach $11.9 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) industry is poised for substantial growth and transformation in the near future. With the increasing global demand for animal healthcare and the growing awareness of zoonotic diseases, there is a heightened focus on developing safe and effective APIs for veterinary use. The industry is witnessing advancements in research and development, manufacturing technologies, and quality control processes to meet the evolving needs of veterinarians and pet owners. The development of specialized APIs for different animal species, including companion animals, livestock, and aquaculture, will play a pivotal role in addressing specific health challenges and improving animal welfare. Moreover, the integration of digital technologies, such as telemedicine and data analytics, will enable more precise diagnosis, personalized treatment options, and efficient supply chain management. As veterinary medicine continues to progress and embrace innovation, the veterinary API industry will play a vital role in supporting the health and well-being of animals and strengthening the bond between humans and their animal companions.

Veterinary API market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $8.5 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $11.9 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors like Increasing emphasis on disease prevention and control, growing animal population and pet ownership, rising demand for veterinary medicines, and growing awareness of animal welfare are expected to drive the development and growth of the veterinary API market.

Veterinary API Market Scope:

Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising awareness about animal health and welfare Key Market Drivers Rising incidence of transboundary & zoonotic diseases

Veterinary API market major players covered in the report, such as:

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US)

Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici S.p.A. (Italy)

Sequent Scientific Ltd. (India)

Excel Industries Ltd. (India)

NGL Fine-Chem Ltd. (India)

Insulnsud Pharma (Spain)

Menadiona Sl (Spain)

Rochem International Inc. (US)

Shaanxi Hanjiang Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. (China)

and Among Others

The research report categorizes Veterinary API market into the following segments and sub-segments:

By API Type

Parasiticides

Vaccines

Antimicrobials

Anti-inflammatory

Hormones

Other Veterinary APIs

By Synthesis Type

Chemical based API

Biological API

Highly potent API

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Topical

Others

By Animal Type

Companion animals

Livestock animals

By Country

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Australia Japan India Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



The key stakeholders in the Veterinary API market include:

Veterinary API Manufacturers

Veterinary API Distributors

Animal Health R&D Companies

Veterinary Clinics and Hospitals

Veterinary Pharmaceutical Associations

Veterinary Research Institutes and Universities

Venture Capitalists and Investors

Market Research and Consulting Firms

Government Associations

Recent Developments:

In 2021, Sequent Scientific Ltd. (India) received WHO–GENEVA approval for API Praziquantel (Anthelmintic) under the prequalification program.

In 2020, Sequent Scientific Ltd. Opened a state-of-the-art animal health R&D center in Mumbai, India.

Reasons to Buy the Report - The report provides insights on the following pointers:

The study provides data regarding the Veterinary API Market's closest approximations and its segments, which will benefit market leaders and new entrants. This study will assist stakeholders in comprehending the competitive environment, obtaining insights to better position of their businesses, and developing appropriate go-to-market strategies. The research will also assist stakeholders in obtaining insights into the market's pulse and learning about its major drivers, inhibitors, opportunities, and problems.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Rising incidence of transboundary & zoonotic diseases, increasing animal population and pet ownership, and increasing disease control & disease prevention measures), restraints (High costs of veterinary diagnostic and treatment) opportunities (Rising awareness about animal health and welfare and Untapped emerging economies), and challenges (Challenges In Large Molecule APIs Synthesis) influencing the growth of the Veterinary API Market.

Product Development/innovation:

Comprehensive details on new technologies, R&D initiatives, and product and service launches for Veterinary API Market

Market Development:

Comprehensive data on attractive markets, and the research analyzes the global Veterinary API Market

Market Diversification:

Detailed information on emerging products and services, unexplored regions, current trends, and investments in the Veterinary API Market.

Competitive Assessment:

Comprehensive analysis of market shares, growth plans, and service offerings of major companies operating in the Veterinary API Market like Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US), Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici S.p.A. (Italy), Sequent Scientific Ltd. (India), Excel Industries Ltd. (India), NGL Fine-Chem Ltd. (India)

