CANADA, July 13 - From Infrastructure Canada: https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2023/07/the-governments-of-canada-and-british-columbia-invest-in-green-upgrades-at-west-vancouver-memorial-library.html

Today, Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver – Sunshine Coast – Sea to Sky Country, the Honourable George Heyman, B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, and His Worship Mark Sager, Mayor of the District of West Vancouver, announced a joint investment of more than $950,000 to upgrade the heating and ventilation system at the West Vancouver Memorial Library.

This investment will enable the replacement of the existing natural gas heating system with hydronic baseboard heating, the reconfiguration of the ventilation system, and upgrades to the electrical system. This modernization will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by eliminating the use of natural gas and improve the building’s energy efficiency.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country’s economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

“The West Vancouver Memorial Library is an iconic gathering place and resource in our community, and one of the most frequented libraries in the entire province. The infrastructure funding announced today will ensure the library continues to be a welcoming and sustainable space for generations to come. Through the upgrade of the heating and ventilation system, we are eliminating the use of fossil fuels and improving energy efficiency. Investing in green community infrastructure projects like this helps us tackle climate change, saves money, and creates healthier and more sustainable spaces for residents to enjoy.”

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver – Sunshine Coast -- Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

“Communities across British Columbia are facing the costs and effects of climate change. The CleanBC Communities Fund works with the federal and local governments invest in climate resilient public infrastructure. Together we can improve and upgrade buildings, reduce overall emissions and ensure protection against the impacts of a changing climate.”

The Honourable George Heyman, B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy

“Having served as a Burnaby Library Trustee, I understand the importance of our local libraries in providing a space for our residents to learn, play, and connect with others. The West Vancouver Memorial Library is a prominent feature of the community and a safe space for all. By investing in infrastructure upgrades like this one, we can ensure that community spaces are protected, sustainable and maintained for generations to come.”

The Honourable Anne Kang, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs

“West Vancouver District and Memorial Library staff collaborated on this grant application. This teamwork, along with the investment and support from the Government of Canada and Province of British Columbia, is a great example of the change we can implement together.”

His Worship Mark Sager, Mayor of the District of West Vancouver

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $190,941 in this project, while the Government of British Columbia is investing $509,145 and the District of West Vancouver is contributing $254,621.

The Government of Canada’s funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and promoting cleaner air, water, and ecosystems.

Including today’s investment, there have been 115 investments in infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream in British Columbia, with a total federal contribution of $592,102,376 and a total provincial contribution of $305,709,413.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Associated links

