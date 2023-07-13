Islanders invited to participate in discussion on proposed expansion of services at Park Street

CANADA, July 13 - Island residents are invited to take part in an information session hosted by the Government of Prince Edward Island and community partners to discuss the proposed expansion of health and social services at the 68 Park Street property.

Building on the existing Park Street Emergency Shelter operated by the Department of Housing, Land and Communities, services would be expanded to include an Overdose Prevention Site operated by PEERS Alliance and overseen by the Department of Health and Wellness. Together, these important services will better serve vulnerable Islanders and will benefit the community as a whole.

The information session will take place on July 19 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Memorial Hall, Confederation Center of the Arts (130 Queen St, Charlottetown).

There will be a brief presentation about each aspect of the expansion, followed by small group discussions.

This session builds on previous engagement activities, including engagement with people who have lived and living experience relating to substance use on how best to meet their needs through an Overdose Prevention Site. The report, "Safe, More Dignified, Based on My Humanity," summarizes the feedback received from people with lived and living experience.

As outlined in the 2023 Speech from the Throne, the Government of Prince Edward Island is committed to a dedicated Charlottetown-based site providing wrap-around services for vulnerable Islanders. Further public engagement will continue in the development of a permanent location and service provision.



Media contacts:

April Gallant

Department of Housing, Land, and Communities

902-368-5112

aldgallant@gov.pe.ca

Morgan Martin

Department of Health and Wellness

902-218-3430

mxmartin@gov.pe.ca

