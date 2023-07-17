Industrial Alcohol Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Forecast For 2023-2032

Industrial Alcohol Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Alcohol Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the industrial alcohol market size is predicted to reach $247.16 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.4%.

The growth in the industrial alcohol market is due to increasing demand for biofuels among end-users. North America region is expected to hold the largest industrial alcohol market share. Major players in the industrial alcohol market include Cargill Incorporated, Cristalco, Raizen Energia, MGP Ingredients, Green Plains Inc., Sigma-Aldrich.

Industrial Alcohol Market Segments

• By Type: Isopropyl Alcohol, Methyl Alcohol, Ethyl Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol

• By Source: Molasses, Sugar, Grains, Fossil Fuels

• By Processing Method: Fermentation, Synthetic

• By Application: Fuel, Chemical Intermediates & Solvent, Pharmaceuticals, Personal care products, Food Ingredients

• By Geography: The global industrial alcohol market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Industrial alcohol is employed in the production of vaccinations, compound tonics, syrups, tinctures, liniments, and antiseptics, as well as medications such as chloroform, atabrine, and barbiturates. Industrial alcohol refers to distilled ethyl alcohol used in industrial applications. It is majorly used as a primary raw material in the production of chemical compounds such as acetaldehyde, ethyl acetate, acetic acid, and others.

