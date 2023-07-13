Submit Release
SB354 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation and Local Government - 2023-07-13

WISCONSIN, July 13 - An Act to amend 343.16 (3) (a); and to create 38.04 (4) (e) 9., 115.28 (11) (h), 343.16 (1) (a) 2. am., 343.16 (3) (c) and 343.71 (5) (i) of the statutes; Relating to: driver education and testing related to school bus safety. (FE)

Status: S - Transportation and Local Government

