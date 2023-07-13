Submit Release
SB355 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation and Local Government - 2023-07-13

WISCONSIN, July 13 - An Act to renumber and amend 347.26 (9); to amend 346.072 (1g) (d); and to create 347.26 (9) (a) 3. and 347.26 (9) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: warning lights on public utility, telecommunications carrier, or cooperative vehicles.

Status: S - Transportation and Local Government

Important Actions (newest first)

