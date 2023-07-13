WISCONSIN, July 13 - An Act to renumber and amend 347.26 (9); to amend 346.072 (1g) (d); and to create 347.26 (9) (a) 3. and 347.26 (9) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: warning lights on public utility, telecommunications carrier, or cooperative vehicles.
Status: S - Transportation and Local Government
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb355
You just read:
SB355 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation and Local Government - 2023-07-13
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.