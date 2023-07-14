Cup Sleeves Market to Expect a Surpass at a Revenue of US$ 40,263.2 Million By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐜𝐮𝐩 𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is currently undergoing a remarkable growth trajectory on a global scale. With a revenue of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟔,𝟖𝟎𝟕.𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, the market is projected to reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟎,𝟐𝟔𝟑.𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, exhibiting a strong compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟖% during the forecast period of 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
The rapidly changing lifestyles brought on by increased economic affluence will have an indirect impact on the cup sleeve market. The demand for cup sleeves is increasing owing to the skyrocketing demand for high-quality disposable paper cups for beverages. The surge in demand for paper cups due to their simplicity of use and lack of washing or wiping requirements fuel the global market growth.
Due to the increased desire for convenience and the rising consumption of hot beverages, the market has experienced rapid growth in recent years. In addition to improving consumer comfort and safety, cup sleeves give companies a powerful marketing platform. For instance, the Sleeves for Support program at a local McDonald's in Ohio. The new sleeves for this year have a scarlet and gray Ohio State Buckeyes motif. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio will receive the proceeds. Additionally, a nice drawing or message from a student at Frenchtown Elementary School is shown on the cup sleeves at the Clark Fork River Coffee Company in Frenchtown.
The growing trend of cup sleeve personalization will create new business opportunities. Cup sleeves made of various materials, including wool and leather, are frequently utilized as gifts. Small and mid-sized businesses purchase customized cup sleeves from manufacturers to give to their staff members as holiday gifts. For instance, in June 2021, Sok-ItTM, the manufacturer of the highly regarded JavaSokTM reusable iced coffee cup sleeves, added a NEW can line to its expanding product lineup: CanSok. CanSok absorbs the drink's perspiration so that consumer beverage stays colder longer and keeps their hands dry. It comes in seven new fashion-forward styles, including Tropical Summer Flamingos, Succulents, Mango Ombre, Yellow Daisies, Sunflower & Bees, Pastel Floral, and Pixel Monsters.
𝐊𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐮𝐩 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟖𝟕.𝟔% 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The kraft material segment attained a revenue share of 87.6% in 2022 and is likely to project an annual growth rate of 4.9% throughout the forecast period. Increased hygiene consciousness, particularly in the post-Covid era, is predicted to increase demand for paper cups and disposable cups. Customers are choosing hygienic beverages, which is boosting demand for cup sleeves made of Kraft material.
𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐮𝐩 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐬
The food retail segment will generate a CAGR of 5.1% throughout the forecast period. In 2022, the food retail service segment captured a revenue share of 66.4%. Cup sleeves are highly sought-after in the food retail and service sector because they add additional temperature protection for hot coffee and other liquids. Single-wall cups with cup sleeves are a common choice among retailers for selling specialty drinks since they are sturdy and insulated and can be used for both hot and cold takeaway beverages.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝-𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐮𝐩 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
Due to its substantial market share in cup sleeve sales, North America held the second-largest market share in 2022 at 31.5%. The region is anticipated to rise steadily at a promising CAGR of 5.9%. The region's rising coffee consumption is the main engine behind this expansion. Major market participants are also based in North America, which contributes actively to the creation and invention of cup sleeve products and furthers the market's expansion.
With a sizeable 35% market share in 2022, Europe emerged as the market leader in cup sleeve sales. Growing awareness of environmental sustainability and the negative consequences of single-use plastics has been observed in both Europe and North America. The usage of throwaway plastic products, such as cups, has been subject to harsher limitations from governments and regulatory authorities. This change has increased demand for paper cups and, as a result, cup sleeves made of environmentally friendly materials. To respond to the increased customer preference for sustainable packaging options, market companies in these regions have been proactive in implementing ecologically friendly procedures, such as employing FSC-certified materials for cup sleeve production.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞
The cup sleeve market has an extremely competitive vendor landscape with a number of big local and national companies. Key competitors in the cup sleeve market are concentrating on product innovation and improvement. Six key companies dominate the cup sleeve market worldwide, Uchampak, BioPak, Ecopack, LBP Manufacturing, and Java Jacket.
BriteVision led the market for personalized hot and cold beverage cup sleeves. The company has produced millions of coffee sleeves for thousands of cafés, coffee chains, C-Stores, QSRs, and distributors. Additionally, they are a business that specializes in printing full-color coffee sleeves.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• BioPak
• BriteVision
• Ganesha PrintoPack Industries
• ACCUM
• Envirochoice
• Apprintable
• CupSleeves.Co.UK
• LBP Manufacturing
• Uchampak
• JahooPack
• Motto Cup
• Trident Paper Box Industries
• Ecopack
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐮𝐩 𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Kraft (Paper/Paperboard)
• Foam
• Plastic
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲
• 200-235 ml
• 380-420 ml
• 480-540 ml
• 530-570 ml
• 620-680 ml
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Online
• Offline
o Direct
o Retail
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Food Retail Service
o Cafes & Restaurants
o QSRs
o Others (Canteens/Vending)
• Food Delivery
• Others (Hotels and pubs/bars)
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
o The UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
o Poland
o Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
