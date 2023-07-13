Submit Release
SB361 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation and Local Government - 2023-07-13

WISCONSIN, July 13 - An Act to amend 20.370 (1) (fs), 25.29 (1) (f), 341.14 (6r) (c), 341.14 (6r) (e) and 341.14 (6r) (fm) 7.; and to create 25.40 (1) (a) 38., 341.14 (6r) (b) 23. and 341.14 (6r) (f) 70. of the statutes; Relating to: special registration plates to support protecting pollinators and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Transportation and Local Government

Important Actions (newest first)

