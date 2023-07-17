Greenhouse Film Market Size Expected To Reach $7.84 Billion By 2027

Greenhouse Film Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Greenhouse Film Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s greenhouse film market forecast, the greenhouse film market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.84 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of B.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global greenhouse film market industry is due to the rising demand for food production. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest greenhouse film market share. Major greenhouse film companies include BASF SE, Berry Global Inc., EIFFEL Industry Plastics S.p.A, Essen Multipack Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation, FVG Folien- Vertriebs GmbH, GCR Group, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd., Iris Polymers Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Greenhouse Film Market Segments

● By Resin Type: Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

● By Functionality: Diffused GHF, Photo-Selective GHF, Anti-Dirt GHF, Other Functionalities

● By Width Type: 4.5 Meter, 5.5 Meter, 7 Meter, 9 Meter, Others Width Types

● By Thickness: 80<200 Microns, 200 Microns, >200 Microns

● By Application: Vegetable, Fruit, Flower, Others (Transplants and Ornamental)

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Greenhouse films refer to a smooth plastic that is placed on the roof of the greenhouse to protect the plants inside from the elements. These are used as roofs in greenhouses to shelter the plants inside of greenhouses from the larger world outside. These are also employed to grow plants that need a specially controlled climate to grow.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Greenhouse Film Market Trends And Strategies

4. Greenhouse Film Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Greenhouse Film Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

