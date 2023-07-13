AG Platkin, Division of Highway Traffic Safety Announce Campaign Targeting Excessive Speeding to Increase Safety on New Jersey Roadways

Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety (HTS), and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are joining forces with law enforcement agencies across the state and the nation to raise awareness about the dangers of speeding and take immediate action to prioritize responsible driving habits and obey speed limits.

Beginning this week through July 31, law enforcement will intensify their efforts to enforce speed limits on roads throughout New Jersey. As fatalities associated with speeding have risen nationally by 17 percent in recent years, this campaign will increase awareness about the dangers of speeding and the legal consequences of traveling over the speed limit. Drivers will discover that if they are pulled over for speeding, they will be issued a ticket.

In 2021, the most recent data available, speeding killed 178 people in New Jersey, which accounted for 26 percent of all crash fatalities in the state that year. Young drivers and motorcyclists are especially prone to high speed crashes, and represent the largest demographic involved in speeding-related vehicle crashes. Statewide, in 2021, 34 percent of all drivers involved in fatal speeding crashes were between 17 and 26 years of age, 79 percent were male and 21 percent were female drivers. Overall, speeding endangers the lives of those behind the wheel and jeopardizes the safety of pedestrians, cyclists, and other motorists who use our roadways. To combat this growing problem, law enforcement agencies have intensified their efforts to enforce speed limits and hold those who ignore them accountable.

“Speed kills – it is that simple. We know that more than a quarter of crash fatalities in New Jersey are related to speeding, and that raises real concerns for public safety,” said Attorney General Platkin. “Today’s announcement underscores our commitment to keeping our roadways safe by stepping up enforcement against dangerous and reckless speeding behavior across the state.”

Speeding creates and exacerbates hazardous conditions for drivers by hampering maneuverability around roadway curves and obstacles, and increasing the distance and time required for a vehicle to come to a complete stop. In addition, speeding significantly elevates the risk of collisions and injuries as other vehicles and pedestrians may struggle to accurately assess distances and react appropriately.

The consequences of speeding – personal, societal, and legal – can be immense. Drivers who disregard speed limits put themselves at risk of incurring penalties including fines ranging from $50 to $200, suspension of driving privileges, and the accumulation of points on their driving record. Additionally, the financial burden of increased insurance premiums can persist for years to come, straining individuals’ financial stability. In the most severe instances where speeding leads to a serious crash or loss of life, drivers may even face the possibility of imprisonment.

Several HTS initiatives are currently underway to promote safety and reduce speeding on the roads. These include ongoing safety messaging and public awareness campaigns through broadcast media and web-based traffic and weather reports, focusing on speeding and other traffic safety related issues. And to assist law enforcement with enforcement efforts, 55 yearlong, sustained enforcement grants totaling $2.5 million have been allocated to local, county, and state police agencies in 2023. These grants will target speed violations, as well as unbelted motorists and driver distraction.

“When you exceed the legal speed limit, you not only jeopardize your own life but also the lives of innocent people sharing the road with you,” said Michael J. Rizol Jr., Director of the Division of Highway Traffic Safety. “Every innocent pedestrian, every responsible driver, every loving family, all trust you to make the right choice and abide by the rules of the road. Do not betray their trust.”

All motorists need to grasp the gravity of these legal repercussions and make responsible choices on the road. By adhering to speed limits and prioritizing safety, drivers can protect their own lives and contribute to their community’s well-being.

For more information please visit https://www.njsaferoads.com.

