Antiscalants/Scale Inhibitors Market Report 2023 : Sector to Reach USD 5.5 Billion by 2032 at a 4.7% CAGR

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the antiscalants/scale inhibitors market was valued at $3.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $5.5 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032. Leading Market Players includes Ashland, Avista Technologies , General Electric, Clariant AG, Solenis, BASF SE, Lenntech B.V., Solvay, Dow Inc., Kemira Oyg

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Antiscalants/Scale Inhibitors Market By Type (Carboxylate, Sulfonates, Phosphonates, Fluorids, and Others), By Method (Threshold Inhibition, Crystal Modification, Dispersion, and Others), By End-Use Industry (Oil and Gas, Water and Wastewater Treatment, Power and Construction, Chemical Industry, Pulp and Paper, Mining, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032".

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global antiscalants/scale inhibitors market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Prime determinants of growth:

The global antiscalants/scale inhibititors market is driven by factors, such as an increase in demand for antiscalants in the water treatment industry and the oil & gas industry and a cost-effective solution for preventing scale formation. However, antiscalants may not be effective against all scales and deposits. Some antiscalants may be ineffective against certain types of organic deposits or in high-temperature applications. Furthermore, some antiscalants may have a negative impact on the environment, particularly if not handled or disposed of properly. This can cause water contamination and other environmental problems. All these factors impede market growth. Furthermore, the rising demand for antiscalants in the water treatment industry will create a lucrative opportunity for the antiscalants/scale inhibitors market.

COVID-19 Scenario-

The COVID-19 outbreak had a mixed impact on the antiscalants/scale inhibitors market. Due to its dependence on the oil & gas industry, whose production had reduced because of a drop in energy demand.

The pandemic had caused disruptions in the global supply chain, affecting the production and distribution of antiscalant chemicals. Restrictions on transportation, border closures, and reduced production capacity had led to supply chain disruptions and delays. Disruptions in the supply chain and changes in demand had led to price volatility and changes in the cost of raw materials.

However, the pandemic had some positive effects on the antiscalants market. The water treatment industry has seen increased demand for antiscalants as more people are staying home and using more water. The pandemic highlighted the importance of water treatment and the need for effective antiscalants. This could lead to increased investments in research and development, improved formulations, and greater innovation in the antiscalant industry.

The phosphonates segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-

Based on type, the phosphonates segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly one-third of the global market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The demand for phosphonates antiscalants is expected to grow further due to increasing industrialization and the growing need for sustainable water treatment solutions. Emerging economies such as China and India are witnessing a surge in demand for phosphonates antiscalants due to rapid industrialization and urbanization. The growth of these economies is expected to drive the demand for phosphonates antiscalants during the forecast period. However, the sulfonates segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032. The increase in global demand for clean water is driving the demand for antiscalants, including sulfonate antiscalants. This is particularly in regions with water scarcity and where desalination plants are becoming more common. In addition to that, the oil and gas industry is a major user of sulfonate antiscalants, to prevent scale formation in drilling equipment and pipelines. As oil and gas exploration expands, there is an increase in demand for sulfonate antiscalants.

The threshold inhibition segment to rule the roost by 2032-

Based on the method, the threshold inhibition segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to around two-fifths of the global antiscalants/scale inhibitors market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. However the same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. This is due to threshold inhibition being commonly used in industrial applications such as cooling towers, boilers, and desalination plants, where it is important to prevent scaling while minimizing the amount of antiscalant used. Threshold inhibition is an effective and cost-effective method for preventing scaling by carefully controlling the concentration of antiscalant added to the system.

