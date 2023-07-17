Flexible Electronics Market Size, Share Analysis, Revenue And Industry Trends For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Flexible Electronics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the flexible electronics market size is predicted to reach $56.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.6%.
The growth in the flexible electronics market is due to rising demand for consumer electronic devices. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest flexible electronics market share. Major players in the flexible electronics market include Blue Spark Technologies, Cymbet Corporation, E ink Holdings Inc., Imprint Energy Inc., LG Electronics.
Flexible Electronics Market Segments
• By Component: Flexible Display, Flexible Battery, Flexible Sensors, Flexible Memory, Flexible Photovoltaics
• By Circuit Structure: Single-Sided, Double-Sided, Other Circuit Structures
• By Application: Displays, Thin-Film Photovoltaics, Printed Sensors, Batteries, Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) Lighting, Other Applications
• By Vertical: Consumer Electronics, Energy And Power, Healthcare, Automotive, Military And Defense, Aerospace, Other Verticals
• By Geography: The global flexible electronics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Flexible electronics refers to flex circuits, a method of assembling electronic circuits that involves mounting electronics on flexible plastic substrates like transparent conductive polyester film, polyimide, or polyether ether ketone (PEEK). Silver circuits can be screen printed on polyester to create flex circuits.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Flexible Electronics Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
