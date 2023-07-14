BurgerFi Offers $3 Signature Double Cheeseburger Add-On with Drink Purchase For One Day Only
On July 18, the brand invites everyone to become a Fi-natic after biting into their signature BurgerFi CheeseburgerFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BurgerFi" or the "Company"), owner of the leading fast casual brand BurgerFi and the casual pizza brand Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, is excited to host a one-day-only celebration on July 18. On this day, when guests purchase any Coca-Cola Freestyle Beverage, they can add on a premium BurgerFi Cheeseburger for $3.
BurgerFi's signature Cheeseburger is served with two juicy, all-natural Angus Beef patties, two slices of melty American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and savory Fi Sauce for $3. The $3 double Cheeseburger is too good to pass up, and it is available for one day only. The add-on is only valid for dine-in and will not be valid with online orders, first-party or 3rd party delivery services. The offer is limited to one Cheeseburger per Coca-Cola Freestyle Beverage and is available at participating locations while supplies last.
“We are proud to be celebrated as America’s favorite better burger brand,” said Carl Bachmann, Chief Executive Officer of BurgerFi International Inc. “We look forward to welcoming new and loyal guests into our restaurants with our award-winning burgers.”
BurgerFi is renowned for its high-quality, chef-inspired menu of burgers that are sensationally indulgent. Guests will also be “bacon” for more this summer with the Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger, a double-handed, juicy sandwich made with two juicy Angus Beef patties, melty American Cheese, and finished with six pieces of crispy Bacon.
“It’s important for our team to keep up with the demand of our Fi-natics by bringing premium burgers to satisfy their wants and needs,” said Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer of BurgerFi International Inc. “We’re cracking the code on premium burgers as we continue to celebrate big wins for our brand. We offer signature items made daily with fresh ingredients which cannot be found at other premium burger restaurants.”
For more information about BurgerFi or to find the nearest location, visit www.burgerfi.com and download the BurgerFi app for free fries on your first order.
About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)
BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality Wagyu Beef Blend Burgers, Antibiotic and Cage-Free Chicken offerings, Fresh, Hand-Cut Sides, and Frozen Custard Shakes and Concretes.
BurgerFi was named “The Very Best Burger” at the 2023 edition of the nationally acclaimed SOBE Wine and Food Festival, "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10 Best 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards for the second consecutive year, QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020 and Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year. Consumer Report's Chain Reaction Report awarded BurgerFi an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating in 2018. In 2021, Consumer Report praised BurgerFi for serving "no antibiotic beef" across all its restaurants for the third consecutive year. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC.
