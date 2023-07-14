U.K. Corporate Training Market Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview With Forecast To 2030

U.K. Corporate training Market Report

The government initiatives for skills development and training, as well as financial services providers, is anticipated to further drive market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Key players are investing deliberately in training programs to develop and sustain the necessary skills in their employees, to make them to stay ahead of the competition and provide better products and services. Moreover, the government initiatives for skills development and training, as well as financial services providers, is anticipated to further drive market growth. Although, the UK corporate training marketing is facing challenges such as identifying the training needs, along with the high costs linked with training program development and its implementation, has been restricting market expansion.

In order to address these challenges, companies are offering online and blended training programs providing flexibility and interactivity. Companies are concentrating on affordability, collaboration, along with various marketing strategies to attract customers and improve effectiveness. In the UK Corporate Training market the organizations are energetically involved in product development, R and D activities, and quality improvement initiatives to meet customer needs and enhance the learning.

U.K. corporate training market segment is categorized on the basis of training method, training program, industry, and region. By training method, the corporate training market is classified into virtual and face-to-face. By training program, it is divided into technical training, soft skills training, quality training, compliance training and others. By industry, it is segmented into FMCG/retail, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, professional services, public enterprises, information technology, and other industries.

Some of the major players in U.K. corporate training industry analyzed in this report include SkillSoft, Training Market Solutions, Outreach.org, Global Business Solutions, Firebrand Training, The Training Gate, Industrial Training International, Corporate Coach Group, Clarity Consultants, Kyna.co.

Key findings of the study

• By training method, the face-to-face segment accounted for the highest corporate training market share in 2019, growing at a significiant CAGR from 2021 to 2030.

• By training program, the technical training segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, growing at a significiant CAGR from 2021 to 2030.

• By industry, the pharmaceutical and healthcare segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, growing at a significiant CAGR from 2021 to 2030.

