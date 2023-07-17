Cleaning Robot Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Growth Drivers For 2023-2032

Cleaning Robot Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Cleaning Robot Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cleaning robot market size is predicted to reach $27.06 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 23.9%.

The growth in the cleaning robot market is due to increase in concern for safety in homes. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest cleaning robot market share. Major players in the cleaning robot market include Ecovacs Robotics, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., iRobot Corporation, Maytronics, SoftBank Robotics Corp, Diversey.

Cleaning Robot Market Segments

• Based on Product: Floor-Cleaning Robot, Pool-Cleaning Robot, Window-Cleaning Robot, Others (Mobile air purification robots, HVAC duct-cleaning robots, solar panel cleaning robots, and aquarium cleaning robots)

• Based on Type: Personal Cleaning Robot, Professional Cleaning Robot

• Based on Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Healthcare, Others (Small business units and contract service providers)

• By Geography: The global cleaning robot market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The cleaning robots are robots that are pre-programmed with cleaning patterns that clean the house with a single click. They are ideal appliances for people who find it difficult to set aside time for sweeping and cleaning because they are equipped to clean a whole floor while also covering tough corners.

