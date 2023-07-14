Revenue of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Drug Market Size to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2030, Forecasted to Grow at 12.5% CAGR

[214 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Drug Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 3500 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 8.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 12.5% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Akari Therapeutics Plc, CinnaGen Co, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amgen Inc, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, BIOCAD, Samsung Bioepis, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., LGM Pharma., Lannett, NorthStar Rx LLC, Abbott, Cook and Par Pharmaceutical among others.

What is Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Drug? How big is the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Drug Industry?

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Drug Report Coverage & Overview:

The paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) drug market refers to the pharmaceutical industry's segment that focuses on the development, production, and distribution of medications for the treatment of PNH. PNH is a rare and potentially life-threatening blood disorder characterized by the abnormal breakdown of red blood cells , leading to a range of symptoms such as anemia, blood clots, and organ damage. The introduction of targeted therapies has revolutionized the management of PNH, providing improved outcomes and quality of life for patients. Eculizumab (trade name Soliris) was the first targeted therapy approved for PNH and has been a cornerstone of treatment for many years. It works by inhibiting the complement system, which is responsible for the destruction of red blood cells in PNH. Ravulizumab (trade name Ultomiris) is a more recent addition to the PNH treatment landscape, offering an extended dosing interval compared to eculizumab.

The PNH drug market is driven by several factors, including the growing prevalence of PNH, increased awareness and diagnosis, advancements in drug research & development, and favorable regulatory environments. However, the market also faces challenges such as high treatment costs, limited patient population, regulatory & reimbursement barriers, and the need for alternative treatment options. Pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, patient advocacy groups, and regulatory bodies play crucial roles in shaping the PNH drug market. Ongoing research and development efforts aim to further enhance treatment options, develop alternative therapies, and improve patient outcomes. The paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria drug market's future outlook is influenced by factors such as emerging therapies, evolving healthcare policies, and advancements in diagnostic capabilities.

Global Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Drug Market: Growth Dynamics

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an increasing number of PNH treatments, including iron supplements, blood transfusions , blood thinners, eculizumab (Soliris), and bone marrow transplants. This is expected to cause a significant increase in the global market for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) therapeutics over the forecast period. Additionally, there are ongoing research and development projects to create paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) medication that is affordable and is anticipated to propel the market for therapies for PNH toward growth. The market is growing as a result of the increasing frequency of blood diseases. During the projected period, the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria drug market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the introduction of biologics that aim to treat the underlying problem behind a hemolytic defect or an aberrant hematopoietic stem cell . The high unmet need for drugs in emerging nations is also fueling market expansion.

Further, the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria drug industry is expanding as a result of increased government, public, and private organization investment in the discovery of innovative pharmaceuticals. The market's ability to expand is being constrained by the high cost of medication and surgical procedures such as stem cell transplantation (SCT). During the projection period, unfavorable side effects of existing therapies might restrain market expansion. An unfavorable reimbursement environment in emerging nations is impeding the market's expansion. The dangers of bone marrow transplantation are limiting market expansion.

The global paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria drug industry is segmented based on treatment, drugs, route of administration, distribution channel, end-user, and region.

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Drug Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on the treatment, the global market is bifurcated into medication, supplements, blood transfusion, and bone marrow transplants. The medication segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to the approval of various types of drugs.

Based on the drugs, the global paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria drug industry is divided into eculizumab, ravulizumab, and others.

Based on the route of administration, the global market is divided into oral and parenteral.

Based on the distribution channel, the global paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria drug industry is segmented into direct, online pharmacies, retailers, and others.

Based on the end user, the global paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria drug industry is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, and others.

The global Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Drug market is segmented as follows:

By Treatment

Medication

Supplements

Blood Transfusion

Bone Marrow Transplant

By Drugs

Eculizumab

Ravulizumab

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Online Pharmacy

Retailers

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Browse the full “Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Drug Market By Treatment (Medication, Supplements, Blood Transfusion, And Bone Marrow Transplant), By Drugs (Eculizumab, Ravulizumab, And Others), By Route Of Administration (Oral And Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Direct, Online Pharmacy, Retailers, And Others), By End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/paroxysmal-nocturnal-hemoglobinuria-drug-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Drug market include -

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Akari Therapeutics Plc

CinnaGen Co

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc

Amgen Inc

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novartis AG

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

BIOCAD

Samsung Bioepis

Amyndas Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

LGM Pharma.

Lannett

NorthStar Rx LLC

Abbott

Cook

Par Pharmaceutical

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria drug market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 12.5% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the global paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria drug market size was valued at around USD 3500 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8900 million, by 2030.

The increasing regulatory approvals for PNH drugs are expected to drive the growth of the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria drug market during the forecast period.

Based on the treatment, the blood transfusion segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the hospital segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Drug industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Drug Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Drug Industry?

What segments does the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Drug Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Drug Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the global paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria drug market over the forecast period. Reimbursement policies and coverage by public and private insurance systems impact the accessibility of PNH drugs in North America. The availability of reimbursement for targeted therapies varies across different U.S. states and Canadian provinces, with insurance coverage plays a crucial role in patient access and affordability. Thereby, driving the growth of the market over the forecast period.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In April 2023, Novartis released comprehensive findings from the Phase III APPOINT-PNH study of experimental oral monotherapy iptacopan in people with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) who had not previously used complement inhibitors (including anti-C5 treatments). The trial exhibited clinically significant advantages across secondary goals and fulfilled its primary endpoint1. These findings were presented at the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation's (EBMT) 49th Annual Meeting.

