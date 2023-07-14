Lilium Announces Pricing of Upsized $192 Million Financing

Financing sees meaningful insider participation and is incremental to $100 million received in May

/EIN News/ -- MUNICH, Germany, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (Nasdaq: LILM) (“Lilium” or the “Company”), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, announced a $192 million financing, including the pricing of an upsized $75 million underwritten public offering of 57,692,308 of the Company's Class A ordinary shares (the “Shares”), as well as a concurrent $42 million private placement of 32,146,147 Shares and warrants to purchase 8,036,528 Shares led by Earlybird Venture Capital and including BIT Capital, UVC Partners, and Frank Thelen, as well as multiple Lilium board members and senior executives (the “PIPE”). Additionally, pursuant to the purchase agreement dated May 1, 2023, between the Company and Aceville Pte. Limited, an affiliate of Tencent Holdings Limited (“Aceville”), Aceville will fund an additional $75 million to partially prepay against the total exercise price of the warrants issued under such agreement, assuming that the underwritten public offering and the concurrent PIPE generate at least $75 million of gross proceeds.



In connection with the underwritten public offering, the price of the 57,692,308 Shares being sold to the public is $1.30 per share. The Company has granted to the underwriter an option to purchase up to 8,653,846 additional Shares for the next 30 days, solely to cover over-allotments. B. Riley Securities is serving as the sole bookrunner and underwriter for the offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

The Shares in the underwritten public offering are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-267719) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which the SEC declared effective on October 12, 2022. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the underwritten offering was filed with the SEC on July 13, 2023, and a final prospectus supplement will be filed with the SEC. The preliminary prospectus supplement is and the final prospectus supplement will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov or may be obtained from B. Riley Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 1300, Arlington, Virginia 22209; Telephone: (703) 312-9580, or by emailing prospectuses@brileyfin.com .

In connection with the concurrent PIPE, the Company entered into a securities purchase agreement with a number of investors led by Earlybird Venture Capital and including BIT Capital, UVC Partners, and Frank Thelen, as well as multiple Lilium board members and senior executives for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 32,146,147 Shares for $1.30 per share and warrants to purchase up to 8,036,528 Shares at an exercise price of $2.00 per share. Each warrant will be immediately exercisable for one quarter of one Share, with only whole Shares issuable upon exercise. The warrants will expire 18 months from the date of issuance. The securities purchase agreement contains customary registration rights. B. Riley Securities is serving as the sole placement agent for the PIPE.

The public offering is expected to close on July 18, 2023, $21 million of the PIPE is expected to close on July 18, 2023, and $21 million of the PIPE is expected to close on July 31, 2023, in each case subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The underwritten public offering is not conditioned on the closing of the PIPE, but the closing of the PIPE is conditioned on the Company becoming party to binding agreements with respect to the issuance of Shares and/or warrants to purchase Shares with aggregate gross proceeds of at least $75.0 million. The securities sold in the PIPE will be subject to a 90-day lockup and are being issued pursuant to the exemptions provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Regulation S, have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state or other applicable jurisdiction's securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdiction's securities laws.

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with planned launch networks announced in Germany, the United States, Brazil, and the UK, Lilium’s 800+ strong team includes approximately 450 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

