Asensus Surgical Announces Leading United States-Based Hospital to Initiate Senhance Surgery Program

Senhance® Surgical System to be Exclusively Utilized within the Pediatric Surgery Department

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™(PGS), today announced that a leading United States-based hospital, has initiated a Senhance Surgical System program for use within their pediatric surgery department. The initiation of the Senhance program marks an important milestone as this represents the first system to be exclusively utilized by pediatric surgeons at a United States-based hospital, showcasing Senhance’s unique applicability for pediatric applications. We expect to provide further information in the next 60 days.



“We are thrilled to collaborate and introduce our Senhance Surgical System to this esteemed pediatric surgery program,” said Anthony Fernando, Asensus Surgical President, and CEO. “The collaboration highlights the shared commitment to innovation and patient-centric care. Together, we will strive to drive advancements in surgical techniques, ultimately improving the lives of children requiring surgery.”

The Senhance Surgical System, empowered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit™ (ISU™), represents a breakthrough in digital surgical platforms, leveraging augmented intelligence and machine learning for superior surgical performance and patient outcomes with features such as haptic feedback, eye-tracking camera control, and 3D visualization. Notably, its specialized 3mm instruments are perfectly suited for the delicate nature of pediatric procedures.





Caption: Leading United States-based hospital has initiated a Senhance Surgical System program for use within their pediatric surgery department.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. Based upon the foundations of Digital Laparoscopy and the Senhance Surgical System, the Company is developing the LUNA™ Surgical System, a next generation robotic and instrument system as a foundation of its Digital Surgery solution. These systems will be powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, Augmented Intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. The Senhance Surgical System is now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications . To learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery, Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System and the new LUNA System visit www.asensus.com .

