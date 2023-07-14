Lands’ End Kicks Off Back-to-School Season with First-to-Last Day Favorites, Including Best-Selling Backpacks

Retailer offers seasonal savings and smart styles for kids of all ages

/EIN News/ -- DODGEVILLE, Wis., July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End, the classic American lifestyle brand, is kicking off the upcoming school season with a back-to-school event on Monday, July 17th by offering 50% off all backpacks, lunchboxes and children’s apparel online at landsend.com and in retail store locations.



"At Lands’ End, we pride ourselves on being a reliable back-to-school destination for families,” said Kym Maas, Senior Vice President of Product and Merchandising for Lands’ End. “Our robust assortment of backpacks and solution-focused kids’ clothing ensures that there’s something for every student’s closet.”

See below for more information on Lands’ End’s Back-to-School Event:

Styles for All Ages: Backpacks & Accessories: ClassMate® Backpack: Offered in sizes from small to extra-large, the best-selling Classmate® backpack features padded straps for comfort and reflective taping for extra safety precautions. TechPack Backpack: Geared towards older children, the TechPack backpack features three large pockets, an interior laptop sleeve and adjustable padded straps. Lunchboxes: TechPack lunchboxes are made with a leak-resistant interior, contain insulation to keep food cold for five hours with a single ice pack and accommodate a 16oz beverage bottle. Solution-Oriented Apparel: Fabric Innovations: Select bottoms are made with TOUGH COTTON™ and Iron Knee® technology, ensuring longer-lasting products that hold their shape. UPF 50 & Moisture-Wicking: New active tees are made with UPF 50 protection and moisture-wicking fabric for all-day comfort.

Customization Options: Lands’ End offers a variety of ways students can personalize their backpacks and lunchboxes including monograms, sports numbers, team and club names, and more.

Back-to-School Sweepstakes: Lands' End is also running a Back-to-School sweepstakes, which kicked off Thursday, July 6 and runs through Thursday, August 17. Shoppers can enter for a chance to win a grand prize of $2,500 in spending money by visiting landsend.com/sweepstakes/back-to-school-sweepstakes. All details and official rules can be found at landsend.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43a14d70-7e13-4133-87b7-e3e32a4b0440