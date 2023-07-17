Automotive DC-DC Converters Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Automotive DC-DC Converters Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive DC-DC Converters Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s automotive DC-DC converters market forecast, the automotive DC-DC converters market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.28 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 37.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global automotive DC-DC converters market industry is due to the increase in the adoption of electric vehicles contributed to the growth of the automotive DC-DC converter market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive DC-DC converters market share. Major automotive DC-DC converters companies include Continental AG, BorgWarner Inc., Denso Corporation, Valeo, Toyota Industries Corporation, Bosch, Vicor Corporation, TDK-Lambda Corporation, Delta Electronics.

Automotive DC-DC Converters Market Segments

● By Propulsion Type: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), Plug-in Hybird Vehicle (PHEV)

● By Product-Type: Isolated, Non-Isolated

● By Input Voltage: < 40V, 40-70V, >70V

● By Output Power: <1kW, 1-10kW, 10-20kW, >20kW

● By Application: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The automotive direct current (DC)-direct current (DC) converter is defined as a converter that converts the high voltage into low voltage or low voltage into high voltage depending on its application.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Automotive DC-DC Converters Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive DC-DC Converters Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive DC-DC Converters Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

