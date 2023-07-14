Aravive to Participate in William Blair’s Innovator Series: Transitioning Biotech Breakthroughs to Commercial Success Being Held July 18, 2023

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV, “the Company”), a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease today announced that Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., DABT, Chief Executive Officer will be participating in a fireside chat at the William Blair Innovator Series: Transitioning Biotech Breakthroughs to Commercial Success being held virtually on July 18, 2023.



William Blair’s Innovator Series: Transitioning Biotech Breakthroughs to Commercial Success Format: Fireside Chat with Aravive (ARAV) Date/Time: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 12:00-12:45 PM ET Host: Andy Hsieh, Ph.D., Biotech Research Analyst, William Blair Presenter: Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., DABT, CEO, Aravive Webcast: Conference attendees can check the schedule for more details or reach out to their William Blair salesperson.

A replay of the session will be available for 7 days following the event through the Aravive Events & Presentations section of the website https://ir.aravive.com/events-and-presentations.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc. is a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease. Our lead product candidate, batiraxcept (formerly AVB-500), is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that binds to GAS6, the sole ligand that activates AXL, thereby inhibiting metastasis and tumor growth, and restoring sensitivity to anti-cancer agents. Batiraxcept has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. FDA and Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission in platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer. Batiraxcept is in an active registrational Phase 3 trial in platinum resistant ovarian cancer (NCT04729608), a Phase 1b/2 trial in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (NCT04300140), and a Phase 1b/2 trial in pancreatic adenocarcinoma (NCT04983407). The Company is based in Houston, Texas and received a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in 2016. Additional information at www.aravive.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com