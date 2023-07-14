ZyVersa Therapeutics' CEO, Stephen C. Glover, Is an Invited Speaker at H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Kidney Conference to be Held Virtually on July 25, 2023

ZyVersa is advancing a dynamic pipeline of drug candidates with multiple programs built around two proprietary technologies – Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 for treatment of kidney diseases, and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100 for treatment of multiple CNS and other inflammatory diseases



Mr. Glover will provide an update on the development status of Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200

Mr. Glover welcomes one-on-one meetings with registered participants to discuss ZyVersa’s technology, pipeline assets, and key development milestones



/EIN News/ -- WESTON, Fla., July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZVSA, or “ZyVersa”), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases with high unmet medical needs, announces that Stephen C. Glover, Co-Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, has been invited to speak at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Kidney Conference being held virtually on July 25, 2023. During the presentation, Mr. Glover will highlight the unique mechanism of action of Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 and its potential role in the treatment of kidney disease. He will also provide an update on VAR 200’s development status.

Details regarding Mr. Glover’s Presentation follow:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Kidney Conference

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Time: 10:00 – 10:30 AM EDT

REGISTRATION: HCW Kidney Conference

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to discuss the unique mechanism of action of Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 and its potential role in the treatment of kidney disease at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Kidney Conference,” stated Mr. Glover. “Around 36 million people in the US have chronic kidney disease which progresses over time leading to the need for dialysis and kidney transplant, yet treatment options are limited. According to the CDC, in 2020 nearly 558,000 people were on dialysis and nearly 250,000 were living with a kidney transplant. We commend H.C. Wainwright for hosting this conference to address new kidney drugs in development to help address this significant unmet medical need.”

To learn more about ZyVersa and its differentiated product pipeline, please schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Glover through the conference portal.

About Cholesterol Efflux MediatorTM VAR 200

Cholesterol Efflux MediatorTM VAR 200 (2-hydroxypropyl-beta-cyclodextrin, 2HPβCD) is a phase 2a-ready drug in development to ameliorate renal lipid accumulation that damages the kidneys’ filtration system, leading to kidney disease progression. VAR 200 passively and actively removes excess lipids from the kidney.

Preclinical studies with VAR 200 in animal models of FSGS, Alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney disease demonstrate that removal of excess cholesterol and lipids from kidney podocytes protects against structural damage and reduces excretion of protein in the urine (proteinuria).

The lead indication for VAR 200 is orphan kidney disease focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). VAR 200 has potential to treat other glomerular diseases, including orphan Alport syndrome and diabetic kidney disease.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa (Nasdaq: ZVSA) is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs for patients with renal and inflammatory diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently advancing a therapeutic development pipeline with multiple programs built around its two proprietary technologies – Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 developed to ameliorate renal lipid accumulation that damages the kidneys' filtration system in patients with glomerular kidney diseases, and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, targeting damaging inflammation associated with numerous CNS and other inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

