St. Albans Barracks/ Burglary, Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief

CASE#: 23A2004045

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/14/2023 at approximately 0242 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 308 Main St, Richford VT

VIOLATION: Burglary, Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Mark Macha (Sparky)

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

Victim: Jolley Gas Station- Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/14/2023 at approximately 0242 hours, Vermont State Police received a registered burglary alarm from the Jolley Gas Station located at 308 Main St in the town of Richford.

Investigation revealed that Mark Macha (43) had caused property damage to the front door to make entry into the store. Once inside, Macha had taken items from the store estimated at approximately $3,000 and then exited with said items.





Macha was quickly located and most of the stolen items were recovered.

Macha was taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing. Macha was lodged at Northwest Correctional Facility on $2,500 bail and ordered to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 07/14/23 at 1300 hours.





This investigation is still ongoing and likely linked to prior burglaries in recent months. Anyone with further information regarding other parties involved are urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/14/2023 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility

BAIL: $2,500

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.