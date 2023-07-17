Global Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12.5% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Advanced Packaging Technologies Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Advanced Packaging Technologies Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s advanced packaging technologies market forecast, the advanced packaging technologies market size is predicted to reach a value of $10.44 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global advanced packaging technologies market industry is due to growing demand for consumer electronics. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest advanced packaging technologies market share. Major advanced packaging technologies companies include Amkor Technology, Intel, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Samsung Electronics, STATS ChipPAC, Qualcomm Technologies, IBM.

Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Segments

● By Type: 3D Integrated Circuit, 2D Integrated Circuit, 2.5D Integrated Circuit, Other Types

● By Product: Active Packaging, Smart And Intelligent Packaging

● By End Use Industry: Automotive And Transport, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, IT And Telecommunication, Other End Use Industries

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Advanced packaging technologies refer to the technologies involved in the aggregation and interconnection of components before traditional electronic packaging. It allows integrated circuits to be enclosed in a casing, which prevents metallic parts from corroding and physical damage.

