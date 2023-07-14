Tractor Market Opportunity, Trends, and Business Strategies With Top Key Players 2030

Government support for the development of agricultural activities, is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tractor Market by Power Output (Less Than 30 HP, 30-50 HP, 50-100 HP, and More Than 100 HP), Drive Type (2 Wheel Drive, and 4 Wheel Drive), and Application (Agriculture, Construction, and Mining & Logistics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. Tractor equipment helps increase agricultural productivity with less time consumption. In addition, tractor requires lower effort inputs, thereby reducing the demand for human labor on farms. This not only saves time of operation but also helps save the cost incurred on manpower. In addition, advancements in machine technologies promote the growth of the global tractor market.

A rise in demand for tractors, owing to higher kharif sowing, ploughing, and plating application in agricultural activities, drive the growth of the global tractor market. Easy availability of finance, and high usage of tractors in farming application such as row crop, orchard, and garden, drive the growth of the global tractor market.

An advancement in Indian agriculture sector with new revolutionary farming machinery such as tractors, drives the growth of the global tractor market. For instance, in 2018, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., launched a new driverless tractor globally. Similarly, rise in innovations and advancements in tractor equipment, fuel the growth of the global tractor market.

Key Segments:

The tractor market is segmented into power output, drive type, application, and region. By power output, the market is categorized into less than 30 HP, 30-50 HP, 50-100 HP, and more than 100 HP. The 30-50 HP segment dominated the market in 2020. By drive type, the market is bifurcated into 2 wheel drive and 4 wheel drive. The 2 wheel drive segment dominated the market in 2020. On the basis of application, it is classified into agriculture, construction, mining & logistics. The agriculture segment dominated the market in 2020.

Regional Analysis:

Region wise, the tractor market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2020.

Top Players:

Key companies profiled in the report include Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Escorts Limited, CNH Industrial N.V., Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd, Sonalika International Tractors Ltd, Deere & Company, HMT Limited, Force Motors Limited, and Kubota Corporation.

