Global Warehouse Robotics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 13.4% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Warehouse Robotics Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Warehouse Robotics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s warehouse robotics market forecast, the warehouse robotics market size is predicted to reach a value of $8.12 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global warehouse robotics market industry is due to the growing e-commerce industry is driving the growth of the warehouse robotics market. E-commerce, or online shopping. North America region is expected to hold the largest warehouse robotics market share. Major warehouse robotics companies include ABB Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Fanuc Corporation, Amazon Robotics, KUKA, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Attabotics, Omron Corporation.

Warehouse Robotics Market Segments

● By Type: SCARA Robots, Cylindrical Robots, Parallel Robots, Mobile Robots, Gantry Robots, Stationery Articulated Robots

● By System Type: Knapp Open Shuttle, Locus Robotics System, Fetch Robotics Freight, Scallog System, Swisslog Carry Pick

● By Function: Pick And Place, Assembling Dissembling, Transportation, Packaging

● By End-User: E-Commerce, Automotive, Food And Beverages, Electronics And Electrical, Metal And Machinery, Pharmaceuticals, Other End-Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Warehouse robotics is a broad phrase that refers to the various automated devices and systems which can be used to improve speed, efficiency, and accuracy in a warehouse. The warehouse robotics are also used to transport materials, perform various tasks, and streamline or automate warehouse processes.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Warehouse Robotics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Warehouse Robotics Market Size And Growth

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

