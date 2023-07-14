Payment Security Market Report 2023: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Growth & Forecast till 2028

Payment Security Market

The payment security market is being driven by several factors. Firstly, there is a growing demand to automate and streamline finance management processes

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Payment Security Market Overview 2023-2028

Payment security encompasses a range of services and solutions aimed at reducing the risk of data breaches, preventing financial fraud, and unauthorized transactions. Its primary objective is to safeguard online financial transactions through the implementation of various measures such as firewalls, data encryption, and data loss prevention protocols (DLP). Typical components of payment security include anti-malware software, endpoint security, risk and compliance management, access and identity management, as well as intrusion detection systems. These measures enable the continuous monitoring of malicious activities, the establishment of a reliable platform, and the protection against persistent cybersecurity threats. As a result, payment security solutions find widespread application in industries such as healthcare, banking, financial services, insurance, and information technology (IT).

How big is Global Payment Security Market?

The global payment security market size reached US$ 23.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 54.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9% during 2023-2028.

Global Payment Security Market Trends and Drivers:

The payment security market is being driven by several factors. Firstly, there is a growing demand to automate and streamline finance management processes, ensuring accurate records for recurring tasks like invoicing and reconciliation, and improving operational efficiency. Additionally, the widespread adoption of wireless networks in computing devices has facilitated transactions, further contributing to market growth. Furthermore, the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) to monitor transactions, track financial crime, enhance accuracy, and ensure regulatory compliance is another significant factor fueling market expansion. The increase in payment frauds, cyber-attacks, and cyber-crimes is also playing a positive role in the global market. Moreover, the rising concerns among consumers regarding the security of confidential and sensitive data are expected to drive the payment security market in the coming years.

Request a Free Sample Report:- https://www.imarcgroup.com/payment-security-market/requestsample

Global Payment Security Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are:

• Bluefin Payment Systems LLC.

• Broadcom Inc., Cybersource (Visa Inc.)

• Elavon Inc. (U.S. Bancorp), Ingenico (Worldline)

• PayPal Holdings Inc.

• SecurionPay, Shift4 Payments

• Signifyd, SISA Information Security

• TokenEx

• VeriFone Inc.

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, component, platform, enterprise size and end user.

Breakup by Component:

• Solution

• Encryption

• Tokenization

• Fraud Detection and Prevention

• Service

Breakup by Platform:

• Web-based

• POS-based

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by End User:

• BFSI

• Government and Utilities

• IT and Telecom

• Healthcare

• Retail and E-Commerce

• Media and Entertainment

• Travel and Hospitality

• Others

• Breakup By Regions:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Buy Complete Report:- https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=5217&method=1

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports:-

Tunnel Boring Machine Market Report 2023-2028:- https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/imarc/global-tunnel-boring-machine-market-size-industry-share-growth-report-2023-2028

Specialty Malt Market Report 2023-2028:- https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/imarc/global-specialty-malt-market-size-share-trends-growth-forecast-2023-2028

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

