Projected Growth of 14.56% CAGR in the IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) Market from 2023 to 2033 | IMARC Group

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly published report by IMARC Group, titled ”IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2033″, presents a comprehensive analysis of the IgA nephropathy (IgAN) market size. The report provides an overview of the market trends, growth prospects, investment opportunities, and industry prospects, as well as an analysis of the disease overview, market scenario, and growth trends. In addition, the report offers competitor analysis, regional analysis, and recent advancements in the seven major markets (7MM). The report also highlights key segments and market drivers, as well as challenges faced by industry players.

How big is the market for IgA nephropathy (IgAN) market?

The IgA nephropathy (IgAN) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.56% during 2023-2033.

What is IgA nephropathy (IgAN)?

IgA nephropathy, more commonly referred to as Berger's disease, is a rare autoimmune disease with significant implications on kidney function. The disease process involves the predominant deposition of IgA protein, which directly impacts the blood filtration capabilities of the kidneys. This impairment in filtration ability can lead to kidney failure if the condition remains untreated. The development and progression of this disease often occur without any noticeable symptoms, particularly in the early stages. Consequently, years or even decades can pass before a person becomes aware of the signs associated with this ailment.

What are the key drivers and trends in the IgA nephropathy (IgAN) market?

The market for IgA nephropathy treatment has seen substantial growth, primarily driven by the increasing incidence of chronic glomerular diseases and a pressing need for more effective treatment options. The widespread implementation of supportive measures, which include lifestyle modifications such as dietary changes, smoking cessation, weight management, and appropriate exercise, are also fueling the market growth. In addition, key players in the field are making significant investments in clinical trials aimed at gaining a better understanding of the disease's pathophysiology. The goal of these trials is to develop new treatments for IgA nephropathy that can slow the disease's progression and manage symptoms such as high blood pressure, proteinuria, and swelling. This focus on research and development is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Furthermore, governmental agencies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in various countries are promoting health education campaigns to raise awareness about the risks associated with liver-related disorders, including IgA nephropathy. This effort is contributing to the growth of the global market. Other factors influencing the market growth include a robust pipeline featuring novel therapeutic targets and the identification of new biomarkers for improved diagnosis and disease progression monitoring. These developments are anticipated to drive the global IgA nephropathy market forward in the coming years.

What is included in the report segmentation?

The report covers the following aspects:

Report Period:

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2017-2022

Market Forecast: 2023-2033

Countries Included:

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the IgA nephropathy (IgAN) market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the IgA nephropathy (IgAN) market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Regulatory Status

How This Report Can Help You:

The report on IgA nephropathy (IgAN) market presents a comprehensive overview and analysis of the epidemiology and market for this condition in the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

With insights into both current and emerging therapies in the 7MM, this report offers valuable information for businesses seeking to understand trends and opportunities within the IgA nephropathy (IgAN) market.

The IgA nephropathy (IgAN) market report covers historical and forecasted market data, including epidemiology scenario, providing a reliable and informative resource for developing effective business strategies in 7MM.

Our report on the IgA nephropathy (IgAN) market can help businesses stay abreast of the trends and drivers, gain a competitive edge and drive success.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the IgA nephropathy (IgAN) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2022 and how are they expected to perform till 2033?

What was the country-wise size of the IgA nephropathy (IgAN) market across the seven major markets in 2022 and what will it look like in 2033?

What is the growth rate of the IgA nephropathy (IgAN) market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?

What are the key unmet needs in the market?

