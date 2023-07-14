Cardiovascular Devices Market Report 2023: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends & Growth till 2028

Cardiovascular

The widespread prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) on account of sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy dietary patterns and habits.

Cardiovascular devices are specifically designed to address and support the diagnosis, treatment, or assistance for conditions related to the cardiovascular system, which includes the heart and blood vessels. These devices encompass a range of innovative solutions such as stents, pacemakers, and implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs). Their primary purpose is to restore normal heart function, regulate heart rhythm, and prevent life-threatening events like heart attacks and sudden cardiac arrest. By effectively managing various cardiovascular disorders, these advanced tools play a crucial role in promoting optimal heart health. They are utilized by healthcare professionals to minimize patient discomfort and significantly improve overall quality of life.

How big is the Global Cardiovascular Devices Market?

The global cardiovascular devices market size reached US$ 55.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 82.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2023-2028.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation by device type, application and end user

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape for Cardiovascular Devices Market

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

The global demand for cardiovascular devices is driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as heart failure, arrhythmias, congenital heart disorders, and heart muscle ailments. Sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, high stress levels, diabetes, and obesity are among the factors contributing to this rise. The expanding elderly population, who are more susceptible to these conditions, also plays a role in the market's growth. Additionally, there is a growing need for compact cardiovascular devices that allow patients to remain mobile while providing real-time information, which has a positive impact on the market. Furthermore, the increasing awareness of the accessibility of cardiovascular devices among the general public is further driving market growth.

Key Players Included in Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Research Report:

• Abbott Laboratories

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Biotronik

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Canon Medical Systems Corporation

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

• General Electric Company

• LivaNova PLC

• Medtronic PLC

• Siemens Healthineers GmbH (Siemens AG)

• Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation (Terumo Corporation)

Market Segmentation:

This report has categorized the market based on device type, application and end user.

Breakup by Device Type:

• Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

o Electrocardiogram (ECG)

o Remote Cardiac Monitoring

o Others

• Therapeutic and Surgical Devices

• Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices

• Catheter

• Stents

• Heart Valves

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

• Cardiac Arrhythmia

• Heart Failure

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

• Others

Breakup By Regions:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

